Where Was Honeymoon Crasher Movie Filmed? Gorgeous Locations Revealed

The new comedy Honeymoon Crasher features some beautiful locations, and audiences may be interested in exactly where in the real world they can be found.

A comedy movie available to stream on Netflix, Honeymoon Crasher stars Michèle Laroque and Julien Frison as a mother and son who end up going on a trip that was intended to be for Frison's character and his now-ex-fiancé.

The French film (which can be watched with English subtitles or dubbing) hit Netflix on Feb. 12.

Where Was Honeymoon Crasher Filmed?

Hotel de Ville, Vannes | 00:15

The movie begins at Hotel de Ville, Vannes. This is where Lucas and Elodie's ill-fated wedding took place.

The gorgeous building is the French city of Vannes' City Hall. The municipal building has been standing since 1886. It has a granite basement floor and is built out of limestone ashlar.

Rochester Falls, Mauritius, East Africa | 52:40

Rochester Falls in Mauritius, East Africa is where Lucas jumps down a waterfall, proving, as he puts it, he is not a "scaredy cat."

Located in the Savanne district of Mauritius, the falls have been featured in several Bollywood movies. In addition to the 10-meter waterfall, the location is known for being a scenic place for picnics.

La Vallee des Couleurs National Park Lookout Point, Mauritius, East Africa | 19:00

When Lucas tells Maya that Lily is, in fact, his mother, they are walking on a lush, green path, La Vallee des Couleurs National Park Lookout Point in Mauritius, East Africa.

Maya says that it is a great place for pictures, and she is not wrong. The nature park is beautiful, and offers activities ranging from hikes, to a rock wall, and everything in between.

Mauritius, East Africa

The majority of the movie takes place in one of the many resorts in Mauritius, East Africa (though the specific one is unclear).

The island of Mauritius is east of Madagascar, directly on the Indian Ocean — in fact, the resort from the movie is connected to one of the many beaches there.

Honeymoon Crasher is available to stream on Netflix.