Heretic Producer Confirms What We All Suspected About the Ending

Following its release in theaters, the filmmakers behind Heretic have confirmed what many audiences suspected about the ending.

A24's Heretic is a psychological horror film directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East.

It follows two Mormon missionaries who visit a reclusive Englishman, only to find themselves trapped in a chilling exploration of faith and control.

The film has been praised for its suspenseful storytelling and thought-provoking themes, earning critical acclaim and $20.4 million at the domestic box office.

Heretic Producer Confirms Ambiguous Ending

A24

The ending of Heretic has sparked widespread debate among fans, with many questioning whether it was meant to be deliberately inconclusive.

Heretic's ending leaves the concept of the "true religion" ambiguous, highlighting the dangers of using belief systems to control others. Paxton escapes Mr. Reed's orchestrated deception and deadly intentions, but her survival is marked by physical and emotional scars as she contemplates the meaning of faith and kindness.

A fleeting moment with a butterfly, tied to her earlier wishes, adds a layer of mystery to the film's conclusion, leaving interpretations open-ended.

Producers and directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods recently confirmed that the film's ambiguous conclusion aligns with its core themes, exploring the nature of belief and perception.

Beck emphasized to Business Insider that the film’s ambiguity was intentional, explaining that "everybody kind of intuits their own relationship to faith or atheism or existentialism and the big question of what happens when we die:"

"I mean, we've heard them all from people taking it at face value, or that maybe this is all really was a simulation, or that maybe the characters aren't really physically there at the end of the film. And what's great about it is those are all layered there to be intentional and totally valid. It's something that I think mimics the heart of the film. Everybody kind of intuits their own relationship to faith or atheism or existentialism and the big question of what happens when we die. These are the biggest questions that we all have in life, and there's no definitive tangible answer. But the pursuit of those answers is something that interests us greatly, and I think that's the heart of the film."

Woods highlighted Heretic's exploration of belief, noting that "the idea of certainty, the idea of knowing for sure that you're right and everyone else wrong is — potentially dangerous:"

"And the lack of pursuit — the idea of certainty, the idea of knowing for sure that you're right and everyone else wrong — is potentially dangerous. The movie's talking about that as well."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Beck explained that the ambiguous finale is designed to spark varied interpretations among viewers:

"With the ending, we hope people watch it and have a very specific interpretation, but we hope that it's different from person to person."

Woods likens revealing the film's intended meaning to declaring a singular "one true religion," emphasizing the value of personal interpretation and discussion:

"To us, the ending does mean something specific, but saying what the ending means is almost like saying, 'This religion over here is the one true religion. It's almost at that level. It'll be really interesting to see once more people have seen the movie and taken it in, but we're hoping people have a clear interpretation and they defend that interpretation in conversation."

This explanation highlights how the movie challenges viewers to scrutinize the narrative and form their interpretations, much like how individuals grapple with understanding faith and reality.

While some fans appreciated the layered approach, others felt the lack of narrative closure undermined earlier setups and motifs.

However, in the end, Heretic set out to give a perspective on religion, not an answer. The disappearing butterfly at the end of the film perfectly displays the idea of uncertainty around faith and whether or not a higher power exists.

