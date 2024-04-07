Viral Helldivers 2 Xbox Post Sparks Massive Fan Demand

A viral Helldivers 2 post on social media has Xbox players demanding the game coming to the console.

The PlayStation-exclusive cooperative shooter from Swedish developer Arrowhead Games has proven to be one of the surprise hits of the year, as players around the world head to the front as a soldier in an addictively engaging intergalactic war.

Despite being fairly under the radar leading up to its February release, the title (which is avaliable on PlayStation 5 and PC) has sold over 8 million units (as of March 15) and continues to sit atop player count charts.

Viral Helldivers 2 Xbox Post Debunked

Xbox fans are in a tizzy, as a viral social media post sparked speculation the Playstation-exclusive Helldivers 2 is coming to Mircosoft's line of gaming consoles.

The post in question, originating from the Helldivers Alert X (formerly Twitter) account, sees a group of the game's armored heroes planting a flag adorned in Xbox branding.

It comes with the caption, "We need the reinforcements, we need the Xbox Citizens," but it does not feature any information beyond that.

Despite the lack of any confirmation that the multiplayer darling is coming to the gaming machine, this sent Xbox gamers into a spurt of speculation, wondering if Helldivers is coming to the console of their console of choice.

Gamers like @AliceShep4953 took to social media, begging, "Please tell me Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox."

Some were even sure a crossing of platform lines was happening (a la @New_Legal_):

"Again...... 'Helldivers 2' will be coming to Xbox"

However convincing this post may be though, there has been no official word on Helldivers 2 releasing anywhere other than PlayStation and PC.

This particular image is more of a call for Sony and Microsoft to make something happen between the two platform holders rather than an announcement of it coming to Xbox Series X/S.

Will Helldivers 2 Ever Come to Xbox?

Not to say Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox is an impossibility, but it seems highly unlikely.

For decades, PlayStation has prided itself on its lineup of prestige exclusive titles. Over the years, this has included massive hits like the Uncharted series, Crash Bandicoot, and Marvel's Spider-Man. Helldivers 2 is just the latest of these.

At the time of writing, there is no need for PlayStation to consider bringing Helldivers to Microsoft's line of consoles.

The game is thriving, and Sony's next-generation gaming machine is lapping the Xbox from a sales standpoint.

While Arrowhead Games is technically not PlaySytation-owned, the game was funded and developed under the supervision of Sony. These only-on-PlayStation experiences have become part of the consoles' brand, and the gaming giant will want to keep it that way.

Sure, Helldivers was released day and date on PC, but PlayStation sees PC players as a different enough audience that it does not need to directly compete with.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the dividing line, Xbox has been fumbling with its first-party output.

To bolster its exclusive lineup, Microsoft went on a streak of acquisitions in the late 2010s and into the 2020s, picking up studios like Obsidian Entertainment, Bethesda Gameworks, and Doublefine Productions.

However, the results of this spending spree have yet to be seen with fans in a constant state of waiting for a stream of true-blue prestige titles.

Because of all this, Xbox fans waiting to drop into Helldivers 2 for its zany brand of interplanetary action will likely be left in the hangar unable to take part in the fun.

Helldivers 2 is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Read more about gaming on The Direct:

MW3 Season 3 Release Date, Battle Pass Details & Everything We Know

Persona 6 Release, News, Leaks & Everything We Know

Will Stellar Blade Ever Release on Xbox?

Marvel Rivals: Who Is Galactus' Daughter? New Character Explained