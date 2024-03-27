Is a Heisenberg Movie Releasing In 2024? Breaking Bad Film Speculation Explained

A new movie poster has caused many fans to wonder if a new film in the Breaking Bad universe called Heisenberg is set to come out in 2024.

Is a Heisenberg Breaking Bad Movie Releasing in 2024?

A new poster has been making its way around social media and the internet (mainly Facebook), teasing that a new film called Heisenberg will be released in 2024.

Acting as a spinoff of AMC's Breaking Bad series, the Heisenberg poster features Bryan Cranston in a hospital bed as Walter White. It also lists August 2024 as the release date for the film, causing many to wonder if it will be coming out soon.

Facebook

This particular poster also included a caption detailing what fans could expect from Heisenberg, noting that it would include Walter White escaping prison "after the legendary finale of Breaking Bad:"

"WALTER WHITE RETURNS!!! 'HEISENBERG,' brings the iconic Bryan Cranston, back to the screen in a pulse-pounding sequel that unfolds after the legendary finale of 'Breaking Bad.' When an ambulance delivers Walter White to a fate seemingly sealed by cuffs and concrete, his most daring escape begins, unveiling two hours of unmatched brilliance and ingenuity. Coming to theaters in August 2024 from AMC Films, witness Walter White’s final level, now more powerful and merciless than ever in a masterful game of survival and danger."

While the Breaking Bad franchise has been extremely successful over the years and is beloved by millions of fans, this poster is entirely fake and was created by a satirical Facebook page that makes other fake movie posters and trailers.

A Heisenberg film is not in production as of writing and has not been teased or announced by AMC, meaning there is no way it could be released in August 2024.

Will More Breaking Bad Projects Ever Release?

Breaking Bad was a global phenomenon when it was released, and since its finale, multiple projects have fleshed out some of the series' other characters.

For example, Netflix debuted the El Camino film in 2019, which followed Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman after the events of the Breaking Bad finale.

AMC also released Better Call Saul, which not only showed what happened to Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill after Breaking Bad but also his path to assuming the Saul Goodman persona and the struggle he faced with his brother in the process.

Bryan Cranston has reprised the role of Walter White in both of these spinoffs and multiple commercials (such as this PopCorners ad that aired during the 2023 Super Bowl). However, due to what happened to the character in the Breaking Bad finale, all his appearances have occurred before that point in the timeline.

So, will a new installment in the Breaking Bad franchise ever happen?

When asked by Deadline about potentially creating another spinoff in the Breaking Bad universe, creator Vince Gilligan told fans to "never say never" but also teased that that franchise was finally finished and that they've "got to know when to leave the party:"

"You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21. I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to 'Breaking Bad' [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did 'El Camino' and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head."

Gilligan then admitted that he doesn't "have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe," meaning that fans have probably seen the last of Walter White (aka Heisenberg):

"I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of 'Breaking Bad.' I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping."

In the same interview, executive producer Peter Gould revealed they "had a big board with ideas or scenes" they wanted to make but never got around to.

He also stated that he and Gilligan decided to "give the Gilliverse a little bit of a rest" for the time being but never outright mentioned that they were done for good:

Vince and I both decided it would be good to give the Gilliverse a little bit of a rest. But we had a big board with ideas or scenes we were interested in or would be fun — and there were a lot of them still on that board when we finished up the show. Maybe that’s a good thing, though. You want to leave something you didn’t get to."

Therefore, it is possible that other Breaking Bad-related projects could come out sometime in the future.

However, fans shouldn't expect to see any of those soon. Gilligan is currently working on a new series for Apple TV+ with Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, and seeing as how the first two seasons of it were already confirmed, Gilligan will be busy working on that in the near future.

Other members of the Breaking Bad universe have also commented on potentially returning, whether in another show or a movie.

For example, Gustavo Fring actor Giancarlo Esposito stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he would love to make a return to flesh out the origin story of his character:

"I’ve always kept these ['Breaking Bad'] pillars in my head, as much as I’ve wanted so much as an actor to explore Gus’s previous life — Gus’ life in Chile, all these things. There is a yearning inside me, and I keep coming back to the 'Rise of Gus.' It fits the puzzle, and we could see where he had come from and maybe explore more of who he really is underneath the mask."

Esposito agreed with Gilligan and Gould in regards to "[taking] a break" from that universe for a while, but he is not "averse to coming back" and playing Gus one more time:

"[Gould and Gilligan] have exactly said that — it’s not over till it’s over, and you never know. I totally believe that they should take a break. It’s an intense world to live in for a while. And they both have skills in other areas and should tell those stories too. But I’m not averse to one day coming back to him. I just hope if that is supposed to happen, that it’s sometime before I’m 90.”

While fans may not see a Heisenberg movie in 2024 or any other Breaking Bad spinoffs, Gilligan and Gould may return to the franchise to explore other characters.

Breaking Bad, El Camino, and Better Call Saul are available to stream on Netflix.

