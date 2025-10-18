Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Star Reveals How Alastor Will Cope With His Major Season 1 Defeat

Season 1 of Amazon Studios and A24's Hazbin Hotel ended with Amir Talai's Alastor getting his ego bruised by Adam, the douchebag angel from Heaven, who bested everyone's favorite radio demon in a fight. While Niffty ended up killing Adam for good, Alastor remained fragile and defeated.

The Direct attended press roundtable interviews at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), where we asked Amir Talai how Alastor will be faring coming into Season 2 of the hit animated series, following that notable defeat at the hands of an angel.

Amir Talai explained that he "[doesn't] think he's gonna let on to what extent he is hurt," though, like normal, he's going to have "a smile" nonetheless:

Amir Talai: Well, so, outwardly, he certainly is gonna react the way he reacts to everything, which is a smile. I don't think he's gonna let on to what extent he is hurt, to what extent he's scared, but I think internally, there's a real sense that, like he didn't think that was possible, it wasn't possible to be hurt in that way.

Talai noted that as Season 2 progresses, "there is a feat and a desperation to make sure that that cannot happen again:"

Talai: And so there is a fear and a desperation to make sure that that cannot happen again. And I think that that's going to be sort of a really interesting part of his journey in this season. First of all, how do I get out of my deal? Because that's very, very—I know that as long as I'm under someone's power, I can be hurt, right? So how do I get out of my deal? And I think that's going to be interesting to see where he goes.

The full roundtable interviews with the rest of the cast of Hazbin Hotel can be viewed below. We were able to speak with Vivenne Medrano (Showrunner), Alex Brightman (Sir Pentious & Adam), Krystina Alabado (Cherri Bomb), Amir Talia (Alastor), Blake Roman (Angel Dust), Kimiko Glenn (Niffty), Joel Perez (Valentino), Christian Borle (Vox), and Lilli Cooper (Velvet).

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 airs on October 29 on Prime Video.

Earlier this year, Hazbin Hotel showrunner Vivenne Medrano confirmed that there have been conversations about what the show could look like on Broadway.