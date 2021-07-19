Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Debunks Mark Hamill Rumors

While James Gunn may have a DC Comics film about to come out, there's only one thing most MCU fans can see when it comes to the release of The Suicide Squad: It's time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn has always said that work won't continue on the Guardians franchise until his current film releases—and in just under a month, that will have occurred.

It's an exciting thing for many. It's strange to think that, originally, Guardians 3 was set to come out this month. But then Gunn was temporarily fired, took on a DC film, got re-hired by Disney, and then COVID-19 happened. It's been a journey, to say the least.

But Vol. 3 isn't the only Guardians project in the works. Last December, Kevin Feige surprised everyone when he announced that Marvel Studios and James Gunn were set to make The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special—something nobody expected.

An interesting development to everything happened when Mark Hamill responded to a tweet from James Gunn revealing that the script for the new project had been completed. Mark Hamil's interactions with the tweet spurred all sorts of conversation. Was he involved?

Well no, James Gunn has come around to debunk those claims.

NO MARK HAMILL

Marvel

Earlier today, a now-deleted report from Big Screen Leaks claimed that Mark Hamill would be involved in an upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy project.

A Twitter thread about the article got the attention of director James Gunn himself, who came in to clear things up, responding to the idea that the claim is a made-up story and saying "Sounds like and is."

And that was that. With one tweet, James Gunn denied this rumor, making a Mark Hamill appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise all the more unlikely.

MAYBE ONE DAY HAMILL

Despite this debunking from Gunn, he has expressed a strong desire to work with Mark Hamill on something in the future. One can only imagine with such a public accounting of these interactions, that something will happen at some point—in fact, it wouldn't be hard to imagine at least a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait until 2023 to see the Guardians squad once again, as the team is set to make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Fingers crossed that their role in the film will be bigger than a quick cameo.

Then, after that, fans will have The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to look forward to. The project is set to release exclusively on Disney+ in December 2022, just months before the team's next solo outing, which is set to release on May 23, 2023. Even though James Gunn intends Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 to be his last project with the Guardians, hopefully, it won't mean that it's the end of those characters in the MCU.