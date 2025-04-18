Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15 Cast: Guest Stars In 'Bust Your Windows' - Anastasia Barzee, Trevor Donovan & More

The long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy has had a revolving door of cast members throughout its 21-season run, but the latest episode features some exciting guest stars.

The synopsis for Season 21 Episode 15 (title "Bust Your Windows") reveals that a window washer will be at the heart of the drama in the episode and that characters, including Blue and Simon, and Lucas and Catherine, will have big parts to play:

"A window washer's platform crashes through a hospital window, testing the Grey Sloan team's limits. Meanwhile, Blue and Simone clash over their living arrangements, and Lucas strives to impress Catherine while on her service."

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)

Michael Sifain - Yusuf

Michael Sifain

Michael Sifain appears in the new episode of Grey's Anatomy as Yusuf, a young boy who is treated at Sloan Grey by Dr. Warren (Jason George) and Dr. Helm (Jaicy Elliott.)

Sifain has appeared as a cast member in The Old Man, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and A Round of Applause.

Avery Tiiu Essex

Avery Tiiu Essex

Shining Vale and 9-1-1: Lone Star's Avery Tiiu Essex is a guest star in Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 15 as another patient at the hospital.

She is treated by one of the interns, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), and as such is embroiled in his attempts to impress Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) in the episode.

Meara Mahoney-Gross

FX

Another guest appearance is Meara Mahoney Gross, whose character is a relative of Avery Tiiu Essex's. She also appears in scenes with Lucas and Catherine.

Mahoney Gross has credits in Fleishman is in Trouble and Don't Look Up.

Elijah Lockhart - Oliver

Elijah Lockhart

Elijah Lockhart plays Oliver in Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15.

Lockhart is best known for his work in Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' music video. He has also appeared in HBO's hit medical drama The Pitt.

Anastasia Barzee

ABC

Anastasia Barzee's multiple credits include Hunters, Inventing Anna, The Good Fight, and FBI.

In Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 15, she appears as a guest star, primarily in scenes opposite Anthony Hill's Winston.

Omr Eldein

Seen in many of the same scenes as Sifain's Yusuf is Omr Eldein's young character.

The young actor has also had roles in Number Explorers! and L.A.'s Finest.

Trevor Donovan - Beau

ABC

Trevor Donovan appears in Grey's Anatomy S21's fifteenth episode as Beau, the pivotal window washer at the heart of the story.

Donovan's character gets involved heavily in stunts after his aerial platform crashes through a hospital window due to high winds, causing havoc at Grey Sloan.

Donovan has credits in Lucifer, Texas Rising, and 90210.

Here are the series regulars who appear in Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 15:

Chandra Wilson - Miranda Bailey

Alexis Floyd - Simone Griffith

Anthony Hill - Winston Ndugu

Jason George - Ben Warren

Niko Terho - Lucas Adams

Debbie Allen - Catherine Avery

Adelaide Kane - Jules Millin

Jaicy Elliot - Taryn Helm

Harry Shum Jr. - Benson Kwan

James Pickens. Jr. - Richard Webber

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 airs new episodes on ABC on Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET.