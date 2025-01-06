Goosebumps Producer Addresses Season 1 Cast's Potential Return In Season 2 & Beyond (Exclusive)

A key producer behind Goosebumps: The Vanishing commented on whether fans can hope to see characters from Season 1 ever again, given the show’s anthology format.

Back when Goosebumps was renewed for Season 2, it came as a shock to audiences.

Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Slappy once again possessing Justin Long’s Nathan Bratt and Isa Briones’ Margot Stokes reading a spell from Kanduu’s evil book in order to save the life of Zack Morris’ Isaiah Howard.

Sadly, The Vanishing serves as a reset, with completely new characters and storylines—leaving the fate of everyone from Season 1 unknown.

Will Audiences See Goosebumps Season 1 Cast Again?

Goosebumps

"You Never Say Never For Stuff Like That."

The Direct's Russ Milheim sat down with Goosebumps: The Vanishing executive producer Rob Letterman, who commented on the possibility of ever seeing the cast from Season 1 again on the show.

The Direct: "The cast of Season 1 is still out there. Are there any chances we're gonna see them return at any point? Is that something you guys are considering potentially, or are you really adhering to an anthology? 'Goosebumps' books do have bad endings [and] inconclusive ones in the books, so, are we kind of, for now, sticking with that? Or can fans hope?

Rob Letterman: Look, if I say we will never go back, then that'll probably trigger the opposite thing. I really don't know about anything. Yeah, you never say never for stuff like that. You know, anything's possible. And one of the great things about 'Goosebumps' is, you know, R.L Stein did circle back a few times to a couple things, Slappy for instance.

The Direct also spoke with several members of the cast of Goosebumps: The Vanishing, who revealed the characters from Season 1 that they'd most want to interact with onscreen.

Sam McCarthy (Devin): [Will Price's Lucas Parker] and Devin probably could have a weird, awkward time together and [would] be fun. Elijah M. Cooper (CJ): I think for the first season, my boy Isaiah. We have that same kind of energy... CJ and Isaiah together in the same room. What would that be incredible? Would it be a disaster? Who knows? Galilea La Salvia (Frankie): I feel like working with Justin Long would be so cool. And you know, his character is also like the reason why they get into trouble. So this also depends if it's going to be like a spin-off. Maybe Season 3, we all like, join forces. That'd be cool. Ana Ortiz (Jen): I would say, let's say, Zack Morris' [Isaiah]. Let's say, [Ana Yi Puig'd Isabella]. Justin Long.

Will the Cast of Goosebumps Season 1 Ever Return?

One would have to hope that, at some point, the creatives behind Goosebumps will want to explore what happened to everyone in Season 1.

Sure, the original Goosebumps book series is known for its cliffhanger endings, but the shift to anthology didn't seem too planned.

After all, when The Direct spoke with the cast of Season 1, they seemed excited about what might happen next with their characters. Most of the previous cast members have also been fairly quiet about the series on social media.

One connecting factor that bodes well for their return in some form would be Slappy. Goosebumps can never forget its iconic ventriloquist dummy for long—and he still has an extended family to introduce.

At the very least, hopefully, with Season 2, the story can lend itself to being a tad more conclusive now that they have settled on this anthology approach.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing debuts on January 10 on Disney+.