Goosebumps Season 3 Gets Official Update Amid Renewal Hopes

The producers behind Disney+’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing revealed that if the show is renewed for a third season, they will keep the anthology format.

The series' first season followed the same group of characters and plot (consisting of elements from several key Goosebumps stories). It even ended on a cliffhanger—yet Disney surprised everyone upon its renewal when it revealed that Season 2 would follow a new cast of characters entirely.

Season 2 followed through on that promise, moving the action to Brooklyn, New York, and making the legendary David Schwimmer a key player in the show’s take on Stay Out of the Basement (which involves a plant monster).

But fans shouldn't get too attached to this new cast of characters, as their time is already counting down.

Goosebumps Season 3 Will Keep the Anthology Format

The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with Goosebumps: The Vanishing executive producers Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston about the possibility of a Season 3.

When asked if the anthology approach would stick around for a hypothetical Season 3, Letterman and Winston both simply said, "Definitely."

As for if they feel good about a potential Season 3 renewal, Winston stated that "[they] feel good about it." while Letterman joked that we were "talking to the wrong team" and that they "need people to watch" these new episodes first.

What Might Goosebumps Season 3 Look Like?

Unsurprisingly, the anthology format will stick around for Goosebumps Season 3. In fact, it might be strange to ditch it randomly.

Hopefully, however, the creatives will find leeway in this approach. Fans are itching to see the cast from Season 1 again and get some resolution to everything that went down in the finale.

After all, Goosebumps can never say goodbye to Slappy for good, so the evil ventriloquist doll is the perfect bridge to touch upon old stories while introducing new ones.

Fingers crossed that Season 2 will at least be more conclusive than the first. A fun cliffhanger is okay, something many of the books had, but leaving multiple plot threads dangling is not.

As for what stories Season 3 could tackle, aside from more Slappy (please, Rob Letterman), there are still so many options to choose from.

Werewolf of Fever Swamp has always been a fan-favorite, and it’s hard to see that one being ignored for much longer.

One unique approach could be to form a season around Legend of The Lost Legend, which follows a storyteller dad looking for treasure with his kids in tow. It features long-lost Vikings, injects a unique sense of adventure, and presents the perfect story skeleton to weave into other classic Goosebumps narratives.

While it would be neat to get Goosebumps in an episodic anthology format like Black Mirror, Rob Letterman previously confirmed to The Direct that something like that remains “a hard sell.”

Goosebumps: The Vanishing is now streaming on Disney+.