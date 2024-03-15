Ghost of Tsushima 2 Potential Release, Rumors & Everything We Know

Despite not having yet been confirmed, it seems highly likely Sucker Punch Productions is gearing up for the release of Ghost of Tsushima 2.

The Sly Cooper and Infamous studio shocked gamers back in 2020, releasing a new IP for the PlayStation 4 in Ghost of Tsushima.

The open-world samurai action game received near-universal acclaim, warranting a next-gen expansion, a cult-favorite multiplayer mode, and even a forthcoming film adaptation from John Wick director Chad Stahelski. (Read more about Stahelski's Ghost of Tsushima movie here)

Despite all this, word on a sequel has remained scarce.

When Will Ghost of Tsushima 2 Be Released?

Neither PlayStation nor Sucker Punch Productions have confirmed the existence of Ghost of Tsushima 2, but it certainly seems the sequel is in the works.

Job listings from the second half of 2023 seemingly indicate a sequel to the beloved samurai RPG was in active development; however, no hints at a release date were given.

As of June 2023, Sucker Punch was looking for a Technical Combat Designer, which could have been for any project. But it was the mention of a prime candidate having to have "played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core gameplay systems" that all-but-confirmed Sucker Punch is working on a sequel (via Fortress of Solitude).

Things went even further when eagle-eyed Ghost fanatics spotted yet another opening for a Technical Gameplay Designer with "experience working on an open-world or third-person action game" (via Gaming Bible).

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, not only is Ghost of Tsushima 2 in the works, but its release could be imminent.

In May 2023 following the PlayStation Summer Showcase, "a lot of the games we’re waiting on seeing are pretty much ready," seemingly alluding to the long-rumored Ghost 2:

"It’s understood that a lot of the games we’re waiting on seeing are pretty much ready, so I’m not sure why Sony decided to wait this time around."

Some may wonder if Ghost of Tsushima 2 is "pretty much ready" why would the studio be hiring the way they have been recently?

Well, these roles seem to be nothing managerial and this kind of hiring does seem to be in line with a game staffing up as it ramps towards a potential release.

Given Ghost 2 has not yet been announced, it is unknown when the game will officially come to the PlayStation 5.

Ghost of Tsushima originally came to the PS4 in July 2020, which was six years after Sucker Punch launched its last game before that, Infamous: Second Son.

Seeing as Ghost of Tsushima 2 is a sequel and is likely working on the same pipeline as the first game, one can likely assume development on the highly anticipated PS5 title will be expedited a bit.

That could mean - with it having been four years since Ghost first hit store shelves - an announcement of its sequel may be imminent with a release planned for sometime in 2025.

Where Will Ghost of Tsushima 2 Take Place?

PlayStation

Location specifics will likely remain a secret for Ghost of Tsushima 2 until the game is officially revealed.

While the first Ghost of Tsushima took place on the remote island of Tsushima (located in the Sea of Japan between Japan and Korea), the upcoming sequel could shake things up.

Of course, there is always the chance, Sucker Punch sends gamers back to Tsushima for the second game, expanding on the already vast recreation of the real-life island. However, that seems highly unlikely.

Following the events of Ghost of Tsushima's finale, it seems as though the game's primary playable character will be on the run in whatever follow-up Sucker Punch and PlayStation produce.

This could see the disgraced Shogun venture to the mainland, showing off an expansive digital recreation of feudal Japan.

Directly to the east of Tsushima are the Hiroshima, Shimane, and Yamaguchi prefectures on the southern tip of the Honshu island.

This collection of Japanese territories could be the perfect place to set the second game, with a good mix of feudal-era cities and rural landscapes.

If the game does head to the mainland, Sucker Punch could also opt to head a bit further North, including major cities like Kyoto and Tokyo as well as the surrounding forests and mountains.

What Will Happen in Ghost of Tsushima 2?

PlayStation

The events of the first Ghost of Tsushima took place during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, following a samurai named Jin Sakai who aimed to protect his homeland from the incoming invaders.

Of course, the game's ending saw Jin - while having fended off the Moguls for now - disgraced and on the run from the governing Shogunate.

If the sequel picks back up with Jin's story, the most logical place to go would be with the second Mongol invasion, where the Mongolian warriors made it to mainland Japan.

The second invasion took place in 1281, as - after overrunning Tsushima and the neighboring Iki Island - Mongol forces came ashore on mainland Japan in Nagato and Hakata Bay.

This particular invasion is considered by some historians to be one of the biggest in history with Mongol forces of over 140,000 estimated to have been involved by some historians.

While maybe a bit similar to the events of the first game, setting Ghost of Tsushima 2 to the backdrop of the second Mongol invasion could serve as an easy narrative template the studio has already followed.

Having Jim beat the Mongols back yet again could be a great way for him to prove his worth to the Shogunate, stopping the ruthless warriors before they could stage a full-scale war on mainland Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 currently has no public release information available.