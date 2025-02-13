Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 First Info Revealed: Release Estimate, Theme & More

Fortnite fans finally have information on what Chapter 6 Season 2 will entail.

The long-running online multiplayer battle royale game began Chapter 6 this past December, introducing a Japanese "Hunters" theme that included a new map and themed skins and items relating to Godzilla.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1's time is nearly over, which means it is time to look ahead to Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Details

When Is Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2's Coming Out?

As expected, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will begin when the current season is complete.

Season 1 will finish on Friday, February 21 at 2 a.m. ET, which means fans can expect Season 2 shortly after that. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will be released on Friday, February 21.

It's worth noting that Fortnite will likely be offline for a few hours on February 21 while the new season is updated in the backend.

Will Chapter 6 Season 2 Have a New Theme?

The slogan for the new Fortnite season was revealed to be "Lawless" in a post from the game's official social accounts. The post included several tidbits of information, including that the new season will invite players into Crime City, a place where "the hustle never stops."

The post also revealed a new character named Big Dill, which aligns with teases on X from Epic Games' Vice President Mark Rein that the new season would be "pickled." It was also revealed that Big Dill has a music single, hinting that the character may be a singer or rapper.

The imagery provided a look at a new gangster-themed look for Midas, who was first introduced as a legendary outfit in Chapter 2 Season 2, suggesting the character may get the same treatment here.

This crime theme of the new season also seems to lend itself to theories that C6S2 will be another heist-themed season, which last occurred in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Have A New Game Mode?

Rumors suggest that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 may introduce a new vehicle game mode. Fortnite leaker Loolo revealed on X that Epic Games had added a tag for "blue team vehicle" which could pertain to a new vehicle battle royale mode.

Epic Games may also have hinted at this itself in the in-game description for C6S2, which says players will "smash, grab and make a clean getaway" in the new season:

"Get the squad together to smash, grab and make a clean getaway in Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2: LAWLESS."

Of course, these descriptors could be interpreted in multiple ways and may simply pertain to the crime theme of the season. But the mention of a clean getaway does evoke the idea of a getaway car, which could be linked to a new vehicle mode.

Given the "Lawless" theme of the new season, the blue team tag could also be a reference to the police, hinting that players may have to evade a police chase to get away.

Rumored Collaborations and Skins

No Battle Pass items for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 have been confirmed as yet.

The Lawless teaser already hinted at two characters and potential skins for players to unlock - those being Big Dill and Midas. In recent days, Fortnite leaker Shiina posted about a balaclava pickle skin that would be included in the new season.

The crime theme of the season has players speculating about collaborations Fortnite could include with IPs like Grand Theft Auto (which would be phenomenally popular ahead of the release of GTA 6), Cyberpunk 2077, and Fast & Furious all top choices.

Late last year, Shiina also posted a list of skins allegedly coming to Fortnite in the future, which included some collaborations that would suit the crime theme of the new season including Agent 47 (Hitman), Borderlands, The Riddler, and Black Mask (DC Comics).

Interestingly, the leaker's list also included Post Malone. If true, this adds to a subtle theme that is starting to emerge from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, which seems to include a mix of criminals, gangsters, secret agents, and rappers/singers.

Additionally, James Bond has long been rumored to be coming to Fortnite (via HYPEX) and Chapter 6 Season 2 seems like it may be the ideal place to introduce that collaboration.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile.