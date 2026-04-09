For All Mankind Showrunners Confirm If The Show Will Ever Introduce Aliens

Following the announcement that For All Mankind will end with its sixth and final season, and that Season 5 just premiered on Apple TV, fans have once again been holding on to one key theory about the show: that eventually, the timeline will reach the point that the human race makes first contact with alien life.

For All Mankind is one of Apple TV's biggest shows, which follows an alternate timeline of the international space race if the Russians had reached the moon first. Each season jumps ahead ten years, giving each set of episodes an entirely new feel and presenting plenty of new storytelling opportunities for its narrative and characters.

At WonderCon 2026, The Direct attended roundtable interviews with some of the filmmakers and stars of Apple TV's For All Mankind Season 5. One of the most interesting tidbits that was revealed was from the show's co-showrunner, Ben Nedivi, who addressed the common fan theories that the series could eventually reach first contact with alien life.

"We pride ourselves on a more realistic portrayal," the creative noted, "so I think aliens is probably not in our wheelhouse." Nedivi did admit that while their show "is different than the typical sci-fi thing," adding that he does "think the further we go, the further we become science fiction." Though at the end of the day, "[they're] trying to hold on to science fact more than science fiction."

The full question and Ben Nedivi's quote can be read below. More of The Direct's coverage of WonderCon 2026 can be seen from our conversation with the cast of Peacock's Ted.

Apple TV

"Aliens Is Probably not In Our Wheelhouse."

The Direct: "Fans have been speculating that maybe eventually this show might take it to where the characters meet, little extraterrestrial beings possibly. Is that something you're thinking about, or how would you feel if that was the direction the show would go?"