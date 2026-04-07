Dropout's Brennan Lee Mulligan Took Over Ted Season 2 and Everyone Loved It

Peacock and Seth MacFarlane's Ted is known to be a little crazy sometimes, but Season 2, Episode 3 took it to another level when the gang played Dungeons and Dragons with a weed dealer, one played by the legendary Brennan Lee Mulligan.

For those unaware, Brennan Lee Mulligan is an extremely popular online personality who is currently known for his DND show Dimension 20. The series airs on the Dropout streaming service, where he also appears on the improv comedy shows such as Make Some Noise and Game Changer.

His talents in the DND space made him the perfect person for the role, and not only do the cast of Ted agree, but they're confident he's the reason why the episode truly worked.

At WonderCon, The Direct was able to speak with the cast of Ted about their time with Brennan Lee Mulligan on the show. On the red carpet, we crossed paths with show stars Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham, and Alanna Ubach.

Ted Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Peacock. A third season is not confirmed, and seems unlikely to go forward due to production costs.

Brennan Lee Mulligan Took Over 'Ted,' and the Cast Loved It

Peacock

"He's Almost Solely Responsible For Why That Story Is So Good."

The Direct: "You did an episode this season with Brennan Lee Mulligan, who's from Dimension 20, Dropout, and you got to play DND. Tell me what that experience was like behind the scenes, like getting to play a game with him."

Max Burkholder: The second I read Episode 3... I was talking with everybody who would listen about my ideas for the casting for the DM character. I was like, Oh my God, if you don't get Brennan Lee Mulligan for this, what is all of this money that Peacock is giving us for?... I think I was the first person really fighting hard behind the scenes to get him cast as that. Because I was like, There's no way that this works without [him], 100%. And once he actually got there to set.... I was never quieter than I was when he was on set, because I was truly nervous and star-struck. I mean, I've been playing DND for a number of years now. I got into it through 'Dimension 20... [and] I've met incredibly famous people before who I have not been star-struck by, but this one person I was losing my shit.

Peacock

Scott Grimes: Usually, scenes like that, when you have all those people around the table, it's exhausting, right? Because your camera has to be on a close-up of all of them, and you're there with them all. It felt like it took 20 minutes to film that because of him. I remember the first day, stuff was written, and written by people who like DND, but Seth kind of came in and went, you know, do what you have to, you might need to rewrite this, and do what you need to do. And he went, 'Oh, okay,' and so that's all him. That's all him designing that story, and we could not have done it without him. Not only that, he's a great hang. He's funny. We had a great time. You could get a guy like that, an actor that might not be good, might mess it up. He never messed up once, and he is. He's almost solely responsible for why that story is so good. He's great.

Giorgia Whigham: He's awesome. I knew very little about DND when I got the script. I really turned to Max for all of he loves it. He's a DM himself, so he taught us a lot about it, and he gave us the lowdown on Brennan's whole thing, which I didn't really know. But when he showed up, it really changed the whole vibe of the episode, in my opinion. He really kind of set the tone for it, because you could tell he knew exactly what he was doing. And he's awesome. He's such a good guy, too.

Alanna Ubach: He's great. He is the sweetest thing in the entire world. And I didn't know anything about DND. I had to do a lot of research, but I'm glad I did, because DND, right?

The entire set of WonderCon 2026 interviews is available below.