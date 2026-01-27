Dropout TV Star Confirms Their 'Make Some Noise' Season 4 Return After Missing Season 3

Dropout fans were shocked when they first realized that one of the key improv performers of Make Some Noise wasn't going to be a part of Season 3, which is currently airing on Dropout's streaming service. Everyone was first clued when the first poster dropped for the new season, which included everyone appearing in the upcoming episodes—mainstay, and fan-favorite, Vic Michaelis was suspiciously absent.

Michaelis has been on every season of Make Some Noise up until now, and has been on several episodes of Game Changer, and a handful of other Dropout projects. For those wondering, there is a good reason why she missed the Season 3 party.

Instead of standing at their colorful podium on Make Some Noise, Vic Michaelis was off in Hungary filming their new Peacock show Ponies (which is now streaming, and where they have a major role).

Thankfully, despite missing out on Make Some Noise Season 3, Vic Michaelis revealed to The Direct in an exclusive interview that she will be returning to the show, confirming that she is "set to be back for Season 4."

More from Vic Michaelis' conversation about Make Some Noise, which was briefly talked about as we spoke to them about their new series Ponies, can be read below.

Dropout Star Vic Michaelis Reveals Their 'Make Some Noise' Return

"It Was Such a Bummer to Miss."

The Direct: "Your time on Ponies sadly led you to missing out on this entire season of Make Some Noise. How sad were you to not be able to stand in front of one of those podiums this time around?"

Vic Michaelis: Oh man, honestly, it's like, it really is—Anna Garcia one time described it as improviser Christmas. And it really is true. You know what I mean? Like, 'Game Changer,' and Make Some Noise,' and like, I think to a certain extent, 'Very Important People' would be like the Krampus version of Christmas, I think a little bit to improvisers. But it really is improviser Christmas. You just get to come, and like, everything is written for you already, and you just get to go, and there's like, a really hot crowd, and then you leave, and Sam texts you and is like, 'That's the best episode I've ever seen.' And even if it's not, he still texts you that. It's like, every time. It rocks, it's so fun. It was such a bummer to miss. But again, it was like, it couldn't have been for a better reason, and we really had the time of our lives filming ['Ponies']. Like, I know everyone says that, but it really was so fun.

The Direct: "But you'll be back for Season 4, right?"

Vic Michaelis: I am set to be back for Season 4, I will say.

As exciting as this news is for Dropout fans, inherently, that means there's a downside: Season 4 isn't expected for at least another year. While the long wait for Vic Michaelis' return to Make Some Noise begins, at least fans can hope to see her at some point in Game Changer Season 8, which is set to air later this year.