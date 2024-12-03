2017's Father Figures is now streaming on Netflix as viewers learn who the real father is by the end of the story.

Starring Loki's Owen Wilson and The Hangover's Ed Helms, Father Figures tells the tale of fraternal twin brothers who believe their father passed away when they were kids. As it turns out, their mother lied about that due to not knowing who their biological father actually was, leading them to want to find out that fact.

The film hit theaters on December 22, 2017, and only grossed $25 million at the box office on a $25 million budget. Since it hit Netflix in June 2023, new viewers have explored this R-rated comedy and its countless twists.

Who Is the Real Father in Father Figures?

Warner Bros.

Father Figures sees Kyle and Peter Reynolds (played by Owen Wilson and Ed Helms) go on a trek to find their biological father.

The options at hand include Dr. Walter Tinkler (played by Christopher Walken), Roland Hunt (played by the MCU's J.K. Simmons), Patrick "Sparkly P" O'Callaghan (played by Jack McGee), and Terry Bradshaw as a fictionalized version of himself.

After being pressed by her sons, Glen Close's Helen reveals that Bradshaw is their father, leading them to fly to Miami to meet him at a signing event. Unfortunately, he later realizes he was in Australia when they were conceived, putting him out of the running.

He then notes that Simmons' Roland Hunt, a New York investor, dated Helen after him.

The boys travel to Hunt's office and find a closed-up house before Hunt confronts them at gunpoint, only inviting them in after they tell him why they are there. Simmons' character appears unhappy most of the time, and he is eventually revealed to be a criminal when he breaks into a Ferrari and flees.

Eventually, they find out their blood does not match Hunt's during a visit to the hospital, and he recalls that he was in prison when they were conceived. However, he directs them towards Sparkly P. next.

Kyle and Peter are unable to find Sparkly P and almost get themselves killed before police officers recognize that name as an alias for retired cop Patrick O'Callaghan. They learn that Patrick was killed as they head to his wake, finding out he could not have been their father as he did not believe in premarital sex.

Patrick's twin brother Kevin gives them that information and sends them to their mother's next ex-boyfriend, Dr. Walter Tinkler, a family friend and veterinarian in their hometown.

In another shocking twist, while Kyle and Peter confront Dr. Tinkler, they learn that Helen is not their biological mother, leaving them both stunned.

She tells them that she and Dr. Tinkler were working at a shelter when their mother came in and gave birth to them, but she passed away during childbirth. This led to Helen adopting the boys instead of letting them be separated, telling them she never knew their father in the first place.

Father Figures is now streaming on Netflix.