Fantastic Four 2025 Trailer Includes A Not-So-Subtle Superman Easter Egg

The official Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer just dropped, and eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a sly nod to DC Comics' Superman.

This July, Marvel and DC will go head-to-head at the box office with two of their most iconic properties: The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Superman.

These characters are cornerstones of their respective comic book universes (Marvel's first family and DC’s most legendary hero), making their upcoming films especially significant.

First Steps' new official trailer gave fans a much closer look at the female Silver Surfer and this iteration of the team, including a nod towards the Man of Steel himself.

The Thing Resembles Superman in New Trailer

In one standout moment from The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) is shown recreating one of the most iconic images in comic book history: the cover of Action Comics #1.

As a group of kids cheer him on with chants of "Lift the car! Lift the car!" The Thing casually hoists a green Volkswagen Beetle above his head. Striking a smile, the pose from a wide angle looks close to the one Superman takes on the 1938 cover that marked his debut in Action Comics #1.

Marvel Studios / Action Comics

The Easter egg isn't just clever fan service; it's symbolic, too. Just as that image introduced the world to Superman, this visual nod fittingly marks The Thing's grand entrance into the MCU.

Why Fantastic Four Nods At Superman

Marvel Studios

​The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer's homage to Action Comics #1 serves as a symbolic bridge between Marvel and DC's foundational heroes.

This visual nod not only celebrates Superman's 1938 debut but also underscores the significance of The Thing's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also shown dragging a boat in the new trailer, Ben Grimm's rocky form will become one the strongest members of the Avengers soon enough.

This comic book crossover reference gains further depth considering the concurrent release of James Gunn's Superman, which recently confirmed a canon change to the character.

Gunn's film is set to introduce its own retro-futuristic Metropolis within a revamped DC universe featuring characters like Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific, and a Green Lantern. An even closer look at the golden Metropolis is set to debut soon, but Gunn advises fans to be patient.

The simultaneous debuts of these pivotal characters in both the MCU and DCU underscore a comic book movie renaissance, where both key studios pay homage to their roots while charting new paths forward.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stretches into theaters on July 25, 2025.