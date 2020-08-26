Ezra Miller's The Flash Reportedly Cutting Reverse-Flash From Main Villain Role

The Flash is said to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book storyline, but director Andy Muschietti says it will not be the Flashpoint fans may expect. Several bombshells have altered the course of how the film will adapt the storyline, with two Batmen being featured in the film in some capacity.

A few months ago, Michael Keaton joined the cast of The Flash to return as the 1989 version of Batman. Concept art of what Keaton's Batman could look like alongside the Flash was revealed during the Flash DC FanDome panel, also revealing Barry's new costume.

Prior to DC FanDome, it was also reported that Ben Affleck would be reprising his role as Batman in the film. The actor even provided notes on the script, before agreeing to return.

New information has now surfaced, pointing to the idea that The Flash will deviate from Flashpoint even further...

NEWS

According to an insider close to Heroic Hollywood, The Reverse-Flash is rumored to not be the main villain in The Flash. This rules out the Eobard Thawne version of the character as being the film's antagonist.

WHAT THIS MEANS

The Flash seems to veering further and further from its Flashpoint inspiration, so this rumor suggests that The Flash really will not be the Flashpoint fans are expecting. This is by no means negative though, as this will allow the film to completely reinterpret the story for the big screen.

The Reverse-Flash is a central part of Barry Allen's backstory in the comics, as well as the primary antagonist of Flashpoint. The Reverse Flash, or Eobard Thawne, is also a major part of The Flash CW series, where he plays a prominent role in the first season and crops up every now and then to cause havoc. If the rumor is to be believed, it is possible that DC and Warner Bros. would want to avoid retreading similar ground for the film version. This is especially true considering the series also adapted its own version of Flashpoint during its third season.

The insider specifically mentions the Eobard Thawne version of Reverse Flash, so this could be taken as an indication of another Speedster taking Thawne's place. Hunter Zolomon's Zoom, The Black Flash, Savitar and Godspeed are all potential contenders to replace Eobard Thawne's role.

The more likely option from this rumor, though, would be that the film will revolve around another Flash villain. Perhaps Captain Cold or Gorilla Grodd will pose a threat to Barry. With such a focus on Batman in the film, there is also a possibility that one of the Dark Knight's rogues will be the primary focus. Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke has yet to make a feature-length appearance in a DCEU, so he could feasibly return as the cause of Nora Allen's death.

The Flash is set to release on June 3, 2022.