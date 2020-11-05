Ezra Miller's The Flash: Brandon Routh Teases Possible Superman Appearance

When Superman Returns, starring Brandon Routh as the Man of Steel, opened in theaters in 2006, it failed to capture the box office and a planned sequel was ultimately scrapped by Warner Bros. Fast forward to the Winter of 2019/2020 and Routh was given the opportunity to reprise his role as Superman in the Arrowverse crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Routh already had a role in the Arrowverse as Dr. Ray Palmer aka, the Atom, but this three episode appearance as Superman was explained as the Kryptonian hailing from an alternate Earth where Clark Kent just happens to look like Ray Palmer.

In the upcoming The Flash film, starring Ezra Miller, it's been confirmed that the Scarlet Speedster will be traveling to alternate Earths and realities and encountering past incarnations of DC heroes such as Michael Keaton's Batman.

NEWS

Speaking to Geek House Show, Brandon Routh addressed the possibility of his Superman making an appearance in The Flash movie.

The former Legends of Tomorrow star explains:

I mean, yeah, I think that's always a possibility. Of course, they're bringing in Michael Keaton, which I'm excited about, and some other people from the past DC projects. I think it's very exciting.

Routh reflected on his time working on "Crisis on Infinite Earths" by adding:

It worked really well in "Crisis On Infinite Earths," and I was extremely proud and honored to be a part of it and to reprise my Superman. So it's absolutely a possibility - you can do anything!

WHAT THIS MEANS

It would be excellent to see the continuing adventures of Routh's Superman in The Flash, perhaps not as a main or supporting role, but more as a fun cameo to see what the character has been up to since "Crisis."

Some might not know, but Superman Returns was meant to serve as a sequel to the first two Christopher Reeve Superman films. As such, Brandon Routh was intended to be Reeve's version of the character. So if this take on Clark did appear in The Flash, it would mark the first big screen return to that universe since 2006.

Barry Allen will likely have his hands full traveling around the DC multiverse in his solo film. Beyond Keaton's Batman, who knows who he might run into when the film opens on November 4, 2022.