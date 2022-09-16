Eternals Writers Team Up With Russo Brothers for New TV Show

Screenwriters Kaz and Ryan Firpo have been building a name for themselves in Hollywood. The writing duo, who are actually cousins, wrote the story for Marvel’s 2021 film Eternals.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, on the other hand, have been in Hollywood for almost three decades, directing for various tv shows and eventually helming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time: Avengers: Endgame.

After the release of Endgame, the Russos moved on from Marvel and started their own production house called AGBO. The brothers have their fingers in a lot of pies as two of the most sought-after men in the directing and producing games. And now, one pair of Marvel moviemakers has teamed up with another.

AGBO Taps the Firpos for New Series

It was announced today by AGBO that Joe and Anthony Russo are developing a television reboot of the 1969 Paul Newman and Robert Redford film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The series, simply titled Butch and Sundance, will be produced by the Russos and written by Kaz and Ryan Firpo.

The official announcement, which confirms Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell as the leading stars, reads as follows:

BREAKING: Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in a "Butch and Sundance" TV series for Amazon. Kaz and Ryan Firpo will pen the scripts with AGBO and the Russo Brothers producing

Taking to Twitter, the Russos responded to the news by tweeting, “It’s just the beginning…”

The AGBO Twitter account also posted a Tweet praising the Firpos: “We are thrilled and honored to be working with the talented duo that is Kaz and Ryan Firpo !!”

Butch and Sundance has Quite the Team Involved

There’s quite a bit of talent involved both in front of and behind the camera on Butch and Sundance. The Russos have been elevated to superstar status in Hollywood and while Kaz and Ryan Firpo don’t have a ton of credits to their name, they’ve built up a solid roster of past projects.

That’s not to mention series stars Regé-Jean Page and Glenn Powell. Page starred in Netflix’ breakout hit Bridgerton while Powell is fresh off of the summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The new series will have a lot to live up to, however. The original film, starring acting legends Paul Newman and Robert Redford, is iconic and largely considered a classic of the Western genre.

Butch and Sundance doesn’t yet have a set release date, nor has the show gone into production yet, but will premiere exclusively on Amazon.