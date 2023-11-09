The cast of Escaping Twin Flames on Netflix have spoken out about the much-talked-about online love cult in the newly-released three-part docuseries

Developed by the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, the documentary revolves around the origins of the Twin Flames Universe, an online cult that took advantage of people looking for love on the internet.

Escaping Twin Flames premiered on Netflix on November 8.

Every Cast Member of Escaping Twin Flames

Here are the details you should know on every person and interviewee who appeared in the docuseries:

Marlee

Marlee

Marlee is Keely's sister whom she invited to join the "open forum" of the Twin Flames.

She eventually became a member of the group after attending several online classes facilitated by Jeff and Shaleia.

Marlee was pressured by the Twin Flames leaders to move in with the guy that she didn't even like since he was described as her soulmate.

Paula

Paula

Paula has a twin sister named Stephanie who joined the Twin Flames cult.

When her sister left, Paula became desperate to try to bring her sister back, and she did things like calling the police and researching more about the cult.

Stephanie

Stephanie

Stephanie is Paula’s twin sister who joined Twin Flames.

She admitted that Jeff and Shaleia taught her how to have a relationship with herself based on love. Stephanie eventually became one of the ascension coaches of the group.

Louise

Louise

Louise is Paula and Stephanie's mother who felt devastated after Stephanie left them to join the Twin Flames cult.

Louise fought back and did everything she could to try and get her daughter back.

Debbie

Debbie

Debbie is the mother of a Twin Flames Universe member named Ray who became friends with Louise after sharing their worst experiences with the cult.

Maxine

Maxine

Maxine is the mother of the Twin Flames Universe member named Isaiah who shared a bond with Louise about the cult's multi-level marketing scheme.

She said that the Twin Flames universe managed to persuade Isaiah to change his gender from female to male.

Shanise

Shanise

Shanise is a former member of Twin Flames. After being divorced from her ex-husband, she became a single parent and joined the group.

Upon joining, Shanise felt that she was "just missing [her] true love."

Keely

Keely

Keely and her boyfriend, Colby, were featured in the Twin Flames cult promo video that was posted online. After a series of ups and downs, Colby eventually left her.

After their breakup, Keely became interested in the Twin Flames cult, with her even watching online videos of Jeff and Shaleia, aka the founders of the said cult.

Joining the cult led to her eventual reunion with Colby, with them even moving together in Oregon.

Arcelia

Arcelia

Arcelia is a former Twin Flames member who admitted she was "emotionally, mentally, psychologically, spiritually, practically physically invested" when she joined.

Arcelia became the Twin Flames Universe's sales manager.

Drea

Drea

Drea is a member of the LGBT+ community who initially joined the Twin Flames Universe because she thought that they were accepting all genders.

She eventually became the TFU's video game designer.

Victoria

Victoria

Victoria talked about the Mirror Exercise from Jeff and Shelaia's book about Twin Flames.

She admitted that she engaged herself with the said exercise to take her mind off the fact that she is to blame for all of the issues that she experienced throughout her life.

Victoria was the former Twin Flames Universe's Chief Security Officer.

Elle

Elle

Elle is a music producer, biochemist, and former member of the Twin Flames.

After being involved in an accident, she joined the group to try and find love.

Elle was told by Jeff and Shelaia that her abusive ex was her Twin Flame.

Lenae

Lenae

Lenae is the director of statistics of the Mind Alignment Process, a session under the Twin Flames umbrella that helps students/members cope with their PTSD and trauma.

Angie

Angie

Upon joining Twin Flames, Angie admitted that the only thing that was missing for her was true love.

Angie's Twin Flame ended up dumping her, but Jeff told her to still pursue him.

She eventually became the Twin Flames Universe's sales manager.

Sara

Sara

When Sara joined the Twin Flames, Stephanie was assigned to be her coach.

Sara and Stephanie eventually made good friends with each other outside of the coaching sessions.

Sara was present during the first Twin Flames meetup in 2018, and she was hired to become the group's video editor.

Sarah Berman

Sarah Berman

After learning more about the Twin Flames, investigative journalist Sarah Berman dug deep to uncover the truth behind the cult.

Sarah talked about the founders of the cult, Jeff Ayan and Shaleia Plante.

Jessi

Jessi

Jessi was a former member of Twin Flames who served as the customer service manager of the group at one point.

She admitted that she "genuinely felt" that she was helping others when she took the role.

Dr. Janja Lalich

Dr. Janja Lalich

Dr. Janja Lalich is a professor emerita of sociology at California State University and is the author of Take Back Your Life.

Lalich gave her two cents about the Mind Alignment Process from the Twin Flames Universe is trying to promote, saying that it's not designed to help others. Instead, "it's actually there to tear apart the self."

Dr. Cassius Adair

Dr. Cassius Adair

Dr. Cassius Adair is a professor from The New School and the author of The Transgender Internet.

Adair pointed out, "Nobody who studies gender in a serious way believes that all human beings can be sorted into some sort of essential masculine and some sort of essential feminine."

Escaping Twin Flames is now streaming on Netflix.