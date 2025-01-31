Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9 Cast: Every Guest Star Who Appears (Photos)

Elsbeth Season 2 returns in 2025 with a brand-new episode that introduces the characters of Eric McCormack, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Marcia Debonis into the fold.

The latest installment of the comedy and drama series, "Unalive and Well," tells the story of how a young man mysteriously died inside his car, prompting Elsbeth to investigate and link his death to the leader of a holistic wellness leader where he was last seen alive.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 9 premiered on CBS on January 30.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Cailen Fu - Receptionist

Cailen Fu

Cailen Fu joins the cast as the receptionist of the holistic wellness center where this week's victim was last seen alive.

Fu's other major acting credit includes playing a role in Law & Order as Samantha Carl.

Katie Huang - Lydia

Katie Huang

Katie Huang appears as Lydia, one of the members of the holistic wellness center led by Tom Murphey.

Elsbeth is Huang's lone major acting credit.

Dan Cordle - Ron

Dan Cordle

Ron (played by Dan Cordle) is another member of the holistic wellness group in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 9.

Cordle has credits in Players, FBI: Most Wanted, and Creep Box.

Danny Mastrogiorgio - Detective Smullen

Danny Mastrogiorgio

Danny Mastrogiorgio returns as Detective Smullen, the investigator assigned to spearhead the investigation involving the death of a young man named Cole Campbell.

Mastrogiorgio reprised his role after previously appearing in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3.

The actor is known for his roles in Billions, The Affair, and Share.

Marcia Debonis - Sheryl

Marcia Debonis

Marcia Debonis guest stars as Sheryl, Elsbeth's journey partner in the holistic wellness center where she went undercover to learn more about Cole Campbell's death.

Debonis previously appeared in Whatever Works, 13 Going on 30, and Heels.

Michael Hsu Rosen - Cole Campbell

Michael Hsu Rosen

Joining the cast as the victim of the week is Michael Hsu Rosen as Cole Campbell.

In the new episode, Cole is found dead inside his car, with the cause of his death still unknown.

Rosen's most recognizable roles include playing Jayden in Pretty Smart, Nabil in Tiny Pretty Things, and Brian in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Eric McCormack - Tom Murphey

Eric McCormack

Eric McCormack guest stars as Tom Murphey in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 9.

Tom Murphey is the charismatic and shady leader of the holistic wellness center which Cole was previously a member of before he died.

Elsbeth believes that Tom has something to do with Cole's death, which is why she decides to go undercover and become part of the wellness center for a day to investigate.

McCormack is perhaps best known for his role as Will Truman in Will & Grace.

The actor also appeared in Perception, Dead Like Me, and Travelers.

Here are the series regulars who appeared in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 9:

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carra Patterson - Officer Kaya Blanke

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

The next episode of Elsbeth Season 2 will premiere on CBS on February 6 at 10 p.m. ET.

The first eight episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 are streaming on Paramount+.