Veteran comedian Keegan-Michael Key joins the cast of Elsbeth Episode 7 as an affluent murderer.

At the center of Episode 7's ("Something Blue") murder of the week is an ill-fated groom who died at the end of his extravagant country club wedding. Amid her busy schedule, Elsbeth organizes a housewarming party.

Elsbeth Episode 7 premiered on CBS on May 2. The episode can also be streamed on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Elsbeth Episode 7: Full List of Main Cast Members

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston is back as highly intelligent and intuitive lawyer, Elsbeth Tascioni, in Episode 7.

Before being busy with her planned housewarming party with some of her friends from New York, Elsbeth and Officer Kaya investigate the death of a groom named Derek during his wedding reception.

Elsbeth clashes with the apparent killer, Ashton Hayes, while also reminiscing about her previous wedding throughout the investigation.

Preston is best known for her roles in The Good Wife, The Good Fight, True Blood, and The Holdovers.

Wendell Pierce - C. W. Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce returns as NYPD Captain Wagner, the strict commanding officer who appears to have a shady secret to hide.

After learning about Elsbeth's undercover mission to sneak up on him in the precinct, Wagner stays careful to not let his secrets go out in the open.

In Episode 7, Wagner still assists Elsbeth and Kaya in their investigation surrounding Ashton Hayes' apparent involvement in Derek's murder.

Wagner drops a bombshell to Elsbeth, pointing out that he knows that Agent Celentano has been contacting her to spy on him.

Pierce can be seen in The Wire, Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson's Officer Kaya Blanke is Elsbeth's partner and an aspiring detective.

At the end of Episode 6, Kaya somewhat agrees to work together with Elsbeth to investigate if Captain Wagner is really a bad guy.

The latest episode shows Kaya busy with the investigation of the dead groom alongside Elsbeth and Detective Donnelly. She also stuns everyone during Elsbeth's housewarming party when she arrives wearing an elegant dress.

Patterson previously appeared in The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Keegan-Michael Key - Ashton Hayes

Keegan-Michael Key

Elsbeth's notable guest star of the week is Keegan-Michael Key as Ashton Hayes.

Ashton is a perfectionist father and a filthy rich owner of a wealth asset management firm. He handpicked his daughter's groom for her wedding and he is also involved with every decision that they need to make for the occasion.

After he shares with Derek (the groom) how the family business works (spoiler alert: it involves shady dealings with criminals), Nora's soon-to-be husband spills the beans during his bachelor's party.

Ashton becomes angry and the only solution that he can provide is to kill Derek to keep his reputation alive.

Key recently appeared in a prominent role as the Chief of Police in Wonka. The actor can also be seen in Abbott Elementary, Keanu, and Reboot.

Amber Ardolino - Capri

Amber Ardolino

Amber Ardolino guest stars in Elsbeth Episode 7 as a strip dancer named Capri.

It is revealed that Capri works for Ashton and she tells him a detailed report on how Derek spilled the family secrets during his bachelor party, ultimately leading to his death.

Aside from Elsbeth, Ardolino's other notable credit is playing a minor role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Molly Price - Detective Donnelly

Molly Price

After appearing in Episode 3, Molly Price returns as Detective Donnelly to help Elsbeth and Kaya crack the case centered around Derek's death.

Detective Donnelly bonds with Elsbeth by talking about their previous marriage while solving the case. She also confirms that Derek died not because of an accident. Instead, someone wants to kill him (which is later revealed to be Ashton).

Fans may recognize Price for her roles in Jersey Girl, Sex and the City, and Third Watch.

Fredric Lehne - Lieutenant Dave Noonan

Fredric Lehne

Lieutenant Dave Noonan (played by Fredric Lehne) is Captain Wagner's good old friend in the NYPD precinct.

Noonan appears in Episode 7 as he speaks with Wagner about dealing with Agent Celentano and his apparent investigation against him.

Noonan also hints that he wants Captain Wagner's position to himself, though he mentions it in a playful manner.

Lehne is known for his roles in Westworld, Dexter: New Blood, and Dr. Death.

Jocelyn Webb - Nora

Jocelyn Webb

Jocelyn Webb's Nora is Ashton's daughter who is devastated over Derek's death after their wedding reception.

During the investigation, Nora points out that it's odd that Derek became drunk due to drinking beer since he doesn't like it, prompting Elsbeth and Kaya to look into the cause of death further.

Webb's other major credit includes a role in GRITS: Girls Raised in The South.

Geneva Carr - Poppy

Geneva Carr

Another guest star who appears in Episode 7 is Geneva Carr as Poppy, Ashton's wife and Nora's mother.

Poppy is aware of the fact that Ashton murdered Derek after the reception, making her an accessory to the crime.

Carr's most recognizable role is playing Marissa Morgan in over 100 episodes of Bull. The actress also starred in Law & Order and Run Amok.

Nick Fondulis - Derek

Nick Fondulis

Elsbeth's victim of the week is Nick Fondulis' Derek, Nora's groom who died after Ashton drowns him in the country club's nearby lake.

Derek is a junior accountant working at Ashton's firm who learns about the shady family business of the parents of her future wife ahead of the wedding.

Getting too excited about being rich proves to be too much to handle for Derek since it becomes the reason why he drops dead.

Fondulis can be seen in Billions, Super Pumped, and The Affair.

Adam Kaplan - Rob

Adam Kaplan

Adam Kaplan joins the cast of Elsbeth Episode 7 as Rob, the dance instructor who teaches Derek and Nora an outrageous dance right before their wedding.

Rob, also known as Flash Rob, also has an affair with Nora (without the knowledge of Derek - what a shocker).

Kaplan recently appeared as Gary alongside Melissa Benoist in The Girls on the Bus. The actor also has credits in Up Here, The Big Leap, and Deception.

New episodes of Elsbeth premiere every Thursday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more about Elsbeth and other CBS shows:

Who Is Carra Patterson? 5 Things to Know About Elsbeth's Kaya Blanke Actress

Elsbeth Episode 6 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Is Jay Harrington Leaving SWAT? Deacon's Future on Show, Revealed