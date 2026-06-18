Dragon Striker's Gay & LGBTQ Characters and Story Are One of the New Disney+ Show's Most Praised Elements

Dragon Striker quickly became one of Disney’s most popular new animated series when it premiered, and much of the praise focused on its LGBTQ characters and queer storytelling. The anime-inspired series follows a young farm boy named Key, who enrolls at a floating magic academy to play a high-stakes, soccer-like sport called gorotama. Disney Television Animation made the show with the French studio La Chouette Compagnie, and it climbed to No. 1 on Disney+ around the world within days of its June premiere.

The biggest piece of that conversation is the relationship between two young players, Odward Stonegarden and Casper Ferreiro. In the first season, Dragon Striker confirms that the two boys were once a couple, and the finale beautifully depicts their past romance in an emotionally intense scene. This makes the series one of the few Disney anime-style shows to put a gay relationship on screen as plain canon, and the storyline shaped both the plot and the show’s reception, including its rollout overseas.

How Gay Is Dragon Striker?

For a series aimed at tweens, Dragon Striker goes further with queer characters than most Disney shows do. The romance between Odward and Casper is not only hinted at; the writers turn the early subtext into a full-blown romance as the season goes on. The first few episodes plant small moments between the pair, with a later episode spelling out that the two share history, and the finale settles any remaining doubt with a brief flashback.

Disney

The world around that romance is inclusive in quieter ways, too. Dragon Striker is littered with characters from a wide mix of backgrounds, sidestepping the rigid gender roles that usually define kids’ sports stories. Girls are allowed to play the most aggressive competitors on the pitch, and a gentle, sensitive boy named Milo is among the heroes.

Disney

Another interesting LGBTQ+ element in the show is that Lotus, a member of the rival team The Roses, is canonically non-binary. In one scene, they are explicitly referenced as: "Then there's Lotus and their hallucination Tama." This casual, matter-of-fact inclusion of singular they/them pronouns highlights how seamlessly Dragon Striker handles gender diversity within its fantasy world.

It is also incredibly powerful that the show's central queer relationship features a Black youth and a Latino character. While LGBTQ+ representation has historically been scarce, it is even harder to find for racial minorities, making it truly wonderful to see Odward and Casper spotlighted.

Even better, the queer elements live inside the story the same way every other rivalry and friendship does. These elements are blended in a way that doesn’t feel like a lecture but rather treated as natural, a big reason people across the globe have warmed up to it.

Dragon Striker’s Odward Is One of the Show’s Most Complex Queer Characters

Disney

Odward’s love life ties directly into the reason the show’s main team exists at all. Before the series begins, he plays for a powerful squad called the Bards alongside Casper, and the two are close. A bitter argument with Casper pushed Odward to walk away from the Bards.

That exit is the only opening that lets the underdog Knights pull together a full roster around Key and the goalkeeper Ssyelle. Key and Ssyelle had already recruited Milo and Ameline; they needed one more player to meet the five-member requirement to challenge for the Kal Asterock Gorotama tournament. If Odward and Casper hadn’t fallen out, they would have probably not found a suitable teammate.

Disney

The breakup also explains who Odward is. For most of the season, he's portrayed as the team’s resident cynic, sharp-tongued and hard on his teammates. The fallout with Casper contributed to much of that bitterness. When Key asks why Odward is in such a foul mood, Ssyelle answers without hedging, stating that Odward had fallen out with the boy he's "sweet on," a direct reference to their failed romance.

Everything comes to a head in the first-season finale, when the Knights face Casper’s Bards. The match turns vicious, Casper taunts Key about his late mother, and Key loses control of his dragon power and badly burns Casper. Odward reaches Casper’s side before anyone else does. Though he typically hides behind a nonchalant, ego-driven exterior, his immediate rush to Casper's aid beautifully illustrates the deep affection he still harbors for him.

Before this scene, the series confirmed their love affair through flashbacks of their time as teammates, including a moment where they seemingly locked lips. This deep bond clearly hasn't faded, despite Oswald and Casper now playing on opposite teams.

Dragon Striker’s Gay & LGBTQ Characters Are One of the Show’s Biggest Talking Points

The Odward and Casper story did more than move fans; it made headlines off-screen. When Dragon Striker rolled out in June, it did not premiere in the Middle East, and reporting linked the delay to the gay relationship between the two characters. Disney later confirmed the series would reach the region at a later date. Neither Disney nor regional authorities gave an official reason for the holdup, so the connection is more of a rumour than an officially confirmed reason. However, the timing made the romance a central talking point during the show's international release.

This kind of attention has placed Dragon Striker among a long line of Disney shows that have given gay and LGBTQ+ character representation over the past few years. The Owl House, for example, earned similar praise for its bisexual lead and on-screen same-sex kiss. Creators on several Disney animated shows have also pushed publicly for more open queer characters. The House of Mouse has been very supportive of LGBTQ shows, often spotlighting them on Disney+ during Pride Month.

Dragon Striker arrives as a sports anime first, but still treats LGBTQ+ characters as a big part of its storyline. This decision resonated deeply with the fanbase, sparking widespread praise across social media for the series' progressive queer storytelling. On X, @ZMikasai26 reacted to Odward and Casper's romance in the finale, saying:

"I F*CK*NG KNEW IT!!! THE MOMENT I SAW ODWARD MADE A SMIRK THINGY AND CASPER BLUSHED L(I forgot what episode it was), I said “they GOTTA be exes"

@CurtisWat94 shared similar sentiments, stating:

"I knew it all along after I first suspected when Odward left the bards, it looked more like a breakup than he just leaving the team to me."

@ondonJack12237 also wrote:

"By Episode 6, it was Fairly Obvious that Two were clearly an Ex-Couple, but I was still wondering if the Show was gonna be brave enough to FULLY Acknowledge It. Thankfully, It Was & I had a Big Dumb Smile watching this Scene!"

@Iloveshippinghe was equally as excited:

"Genuinely shipping them ever since this episode bc I don’t care if they’re exes they need to get back together bc I live for this doomed angsty sports yaoi"

The LGBTQ+ representation might not end here; there is room for the show to go further. Co-creators Sylvain Dos Santos and Charles Lefebvre said they want Dragon Striker to run for at least five seasons, and Odward’s arc is nowhere near finished. If the writers keep treating his history with Casper as a real part of who he is, the representation that fans already rate as one of the show’s strongest features could become one of its most lasting.