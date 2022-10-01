Doctor Strange Movie Writer Gives Honest Review of MCU's Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night has been rumored for a long while—in fact, it was basically Marvel Studios' worst-kept secret. It took until San Diego Comic-Con 2022 for it to be properly announced and receive its first trailer.

Now, somehow, the world is already a week away from its debut on Disney+.

In fact, some critics have already seen the special, with screeners having hit ahead of time. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive for the most part, so, hopefully, fans aren't in for a disappointment.

Recently, the Marvel Studios Special Presentation screened early at FantasticFest, and none other than former Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill was in attendance.

So what did the MCU veteran think of it?

Doctor Strange Writer Judges a Werewolf

Marvel

Original Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Marvel's upcoming special, Werewolf by Night.

His thought? Glowing, to put it lightly.

Cargill exclaims that it is "super fun" and "goes way harder than Marvel ever has:"

"Marvel's WEREWOLF BY NIGHT is the 70s horror comics through a 1930s lens. Super fun. And goes way harder than Marvel ever has. Plus it includes an amazing cult comic character you are not gonna see coming and I can't believe I saw on the big screen. A true spooky October treat"

The former Strange scribe certainly isn't alone in his thoughts

Despite a review embargo for the project not lifting until October 6, a handful of critics have already released their full thoughts on the project, as seen on Rotten Tomatoes.

The consensus seems to be just as positive as Cargill's, with Marisa Mirabal from indieWire saying that the special is "successfully able to balance fun and fight:"

"Utilizing elements of dark comedy, light romance, and friendship, Werewolf by Night is successfully able to balance fun and fright."

Kate Sánchez from "But Why Tho? A Geek Community" exclaimed that the monster adventure is "perfection and there is no overstating that:"

"Werewolf by Night is perfection, and there is no overstating that. For those in the audience who grew up on Universal and Hammer horror, this is for you. It's the embodiment of a love for monsters that runs deep."

YouTuber Sean Chandler from "Sean Chandler Talks About" noted that the special is one of Phase 4's "biggest risks" but also "one of its most pleasant surprises:"

"Werewolf By Night is one of MCU phase 4's biggest risks but also one of its most pleasant surprises. Marvel's tribute to classic monster movies is violent and refreshing. My biggest complaint is that I wish there was more of it."

There seems to be nothing but love for Michael Giacchino's directorial debut. Hopefully, that remains true when more reviews drop later next week.

A Successful Movie Monster Adventure

It sure seems like Marvel Studios may have knocked it out of the park with Werewolf by Night. This is great, seeing as how the special will supposedly lead to some important elements of the MCU's future.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige himself, the world of monsters introduced in the special "will ultimately become quite important."

In a separate interview with The Direct, Werewolf executive producer Brian Gay revealed that the special was "just peeling back the corner of the monsters in the MCU." Needless to say, fans should expect to see more of the titular werewolf and possibly even Man-Thing.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait long to make their own opinions on how well Michael Giacchino's directorial debut is, as Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ in just a week's time, on Friday, October 7.