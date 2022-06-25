Disney+ Reveals Doctor Strange 2's Historic Movie Rating

The intensity of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was something else. While the MCU had not truly delved into horror up until that point, the Sam Raimi-directed movie hit all the terrifying notes. The entire final showdown at Wundagore featured Stephen Strange taking over his dead body and fighting the Scarlet Witch with high-pitch squealing spirits of the damned—it was intense.

Many were surprised that the movie was able to make it into theaters without the higher Rated-R label.

Not only was there stronger horror imagery, but it also managed to be one of the most violent Marvel Studios outings to date. For instance, Black Bolt blew up his own brain, caving in his head; the concave scoop being clearly visible.

Even Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani didn’t take kindly to the sequence, claiming how Sam Raimi “did [Black Bolt] dirty.”

Now, it appears that the death of the Royal Inhuman has played a role in helping Multiverse of Madness break a record on Disney+.

Multiverse of Madness' Mature Rating

Marvel

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness having hit Disney+, the movie had to be given an official rating for the platform. Its arrival granted the project a ‘14+’ age rating on platforms in the United Kingdom.

While that might not seem high, it is, in fact, the highest/most mature rating of all the other Marvel Studios films on the service. Every other movie from Iron Man to Eternals was given a ‘12+’.

Why Is Doctor Strange 2's Rating So High?

Those who have seen the film probably aren’t surprised to see this news. Given the brutal deaths of the entire Illuminati and some viciously intense horrific imagery, it’s a wonder the rating wasn’t graded higher.

With Sam Raimi coming onboard a Marvel horror project, the signs of its intensity were all but writings on the wall. After all, the director is known for his cult classic Evil Dead—a movie that is far from the Marvel PG-13 norm.

It’s hard not to wonder how different Scott Derrickson’s original take on the sequel was. Did he also have a fairly intense story for Stephen Strange? Or did Raimi ramp it up to 11 on his own accord?

The real question, however, is what future MCU movie might get rated higher? Well, the obvious answer is Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the return of Wade Wilson has been promised to retain its R-Rated spirit. So, provided Disney will allow the anti-hero to do his thing, he will undoubtedly hold the record for the highest rating of any Marvel Studios project.

Now fans just have to wait until the day it actually releases—which could be years from now. But for the time being, Benedict Cumberbatch's solo sequel holds the title for its use of gore, violence, and intense action.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.