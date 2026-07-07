Doctor Doom Needs These 6 Evil Avengers Variants on His Doomsday Team

Doctor Doom would be wise to recruit a few notable evil Avengers variants when he goes up against Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Doomsday. With Marvel Studios keeping its cards so close to the vest ahead of the release of its next team-up movie, fans have to scroll social media to get an idea of what to expect when they head to theaters. What they find is an endless ocean of reports and rumors. And there's just no way to row from end to end without hitting a few bumps.

When in doubt, though, the best thing one can do is go back to basics. The only thing that superhero movies want to sell as much as tickets is merchandise, which allows supporters to show off their love for a property. Marvel never shies away from collaborating with a worthy brand, whether it be Hasbro or Hot Toys. However, the company's best partner may very well be LEGO.

Stores across the world are full of LEGO sets featuring heroes from the MCU. And like all of its predecessors, Doomsday is surely going to get in on the fun and put its title on a few boxes with colored bricks inside. A leak from a prominent LEGO insider, unibricks, claims that a set titled "The Dark Avengers Quinjet" is on the way for the movie that will feature a HYDRA Captain America minifigure.

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This development shouldn't come out of left field for those who have been tapped into the Doomsday rumor mill. With Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers for the highly anticipated movie, many assumed he would also suit up as a version of his character who fell in with the wrong crowd. After all, HYDRA Cap burst onto the scene during Marvel Comics' Secret Empire event and has remained relevant ever since.

But one evil variant isn't enough to make a team. If Doctor Doom plans to assemble the Dark Avengers in Doomsday, he's going to need a few other familiar faces riding in the Quinjet with him.

Evil Avengers Variants That Doctor Doom Should Pull Out Of The Multiverse In Doomsday

Thorr Odinson

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The MCU's God of Thunder isn't the only Asgardian who knows what it's like to lose everything. Thorr Odinson, a variant created by Jonathan Hickman and Salvador Larroca, watched his universe die as a result of an incursion. After being saved by AIM and transported to the main Marvel universe, he wreaked havoc, killing a group of civilians for not kneeling to him.

Thorr came from a world where the Avengers were tyrants, taking what they wanted by any means necessary. That attitude doesn't mesh with the MCU's Thor's way of doing things, as he has learned from his mistakes and wants to be a hero worthy of his daughter's love. If the two meet in battle, there will likely be a lot more fighting than talking.

Maestro

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Bruce Banner merging his mind with the Hulk's has occurred a few times in the comics. The most notable result of the experiment was Maestro, created by Peter David and George Pérez. Outliving most of his former allies, Maestro used his power and intelligence to take over the world in the future.

With the real Hulk finally set to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there's never been a better time to introduce a variant of the Jade Giant. Maestro arriving on the scene and working with other villains will force Hulk and Banner to finally get on the same page and work on the rift in their relationship that began forming in Avengers: Infinity War.

Old Man Hawkeye

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Not many universes can claim to house an evil version of Clint Barton. There's probably already enough gray in his character that it's not worth having him break fully bad. Old Man Logan at least introduced a variant that had seen better days and wanted revenge for everything that happened to his friends.

While Old Man Hawkeye and the MCU's Clint might have a lot to bond over, Doomsday could always push the former down a darker path. Maybe he did take out all the enemies that caused him pain, and wants to add more red to his ledger.

Widow

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Like Clint, Natasha Romanoff is known for operating in the space between good and bad. She just wants to get the job done, even if it costs her a piece of her soul. Well, when she bonded with a symbiote and became the monster known as Widow, her life became a lot easier.

Introducing a symbiote-boosted Black Widow has its fair share of benefits. For starters, it provides a villain that has brains and brawn. But more important than that, Widow's arrival sets the stage for Spider-Man donning the symbiote suit in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Emperor Stark

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Of course, Doctor Doom can take Tony Stark's place in the Dark Avengers. He has the hero's face and dons a suit of armor. However, if Doom wants to get an actual Iron Man on the team, he can seek out Emperor Stark, an evil variant of Tony who seized control of Earth and killed anyone in his way.

For Doomsday's heroes, the only thing worse than facing off against one evil Iron Man is facing off against two. Emperor Stark and Doom might butt heads because they're so alike. But if their goals are aligned, there's not much they can't achieve together.