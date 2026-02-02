Disney+'s Most Underrated TV Show Gets Season 2 Announcement

After years of waiting, Disney+'s most underrated TV show ever just got an exciting Season 2 announcement. Over the years, Disney+ has produced some excellent TV content, but only a handful of titles have reached the heights of The Imagineering Story. The six-part documentary series, which launched alongside the Disney-owned streamer in 2019, served as the definitive history of Disney's parks efforts, providing fans with a peek behind the curtain at the House of Mouse.

More than half a decade after its first season's release, The Imagineering Story still stands as one of Disney+'s best-reviewed originals. As of writing, it sits at a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this critical adoration, there has been no word on a second season, making the series one of the most significant question marks on the platform.

In a new interview, The Imagineering Story director Lesley Iwerks commented on the possibility of a second season of the underrated Disney+ series. Speaking with Disney Parks content creator Scott Gustin for the new Disney documentary Disneyland Handcrafted, Iwerks admitted, "all I can say is I’m still filming," adding, "I don’t know where it will lead me. There’s lots to film:"

"I like that question. Well, all I can say is I’m still filming, so I don’t know where it will lead me. There’s lots to film, and I’m thrilled to be out there doing more behind the scenes."

Iwerks' latest film, Disneyland Handcrafted, follows in the mold of The Imagineering Story. The 2026 documentary restores rare archival footage from the Disney family vault and recounts the origins of Disney's very first theme park; however, it is not The Imagineering Story Season 2.

The comments stemming from these quotes have made one thing clear: fans want more from Iwerks' first Disney+ docuseries. "Imagineering Story is top tier," one fan wrote. "The Imagineering Story is the best Disney+ original I have seen yet," posted another.

The Imagineering Story remains the highest-rated original Disney+ documentary series (based on Rotten Tomatoes score) and is one of the few 100%-rated titles on the streamer that has not received a second batch of episodes.

The 2019 documentary tells the story of Disney's theme park projects from its humble beginnings in the former orange groves of Anaheim, California, to the opening of Shanghai Disneyland and the Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge (read more about Galaxy's Edge's most recent changes here).

What Would The Imagineering Story Season 2 Even Be About?

Disney+

After The Imagineering Story Season 1 covered the first 60 years of Disney's parks efforts, some may wonder what a Season 2 of the criminally underrated Disney doc would even cover. Well, luckily, there has been some time between the show's first and second batches of episodes. And a lot has happened!

First and foremost, the world went through a global pandemic that changed the theme park landscape forever. This was a time when Disney and its parks had to completely change how they did business, and it would be a fascinating time to explore in signature Imagineering Story style.

Outside of that, there have been several other significant developments on the park's front (both good and bad). Critical failures like the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel could be covered.

Plus, it could dive into some of the major park expansions coming in the next couple of years, like the in-the-works Disneyland Paris expansion and the "Disneyland Next" project.

And then, of course, there is the studios next park, Disneyland Abu Dhabi, which was officially announced back in 2025. Even if that park is not done by the time Season 2 is ready, just pulling the curtain back on what that park could look like, and how this deal even came to be, would have ample meat to grow upon for a documentary episode or two.

All of that is to say that there is plenty to tackle in an Imagineering Story Season 2; it is just a matter of Disney making it happen.