Lucasfilm Reverses Course on Future of Disney's 5-Year Star Wars Experiment

Lucasfilm just released a new project within the High Republic, despite the company announcing that the High Republic ended in 2025. Star Wars' High Republic experiment lasted for five years and was generally seen as a success from the perspectives of both Lucasfilm and the fans. Across the experiment, over 100 comic issues, two dozen novels, and more were released as part of an interconnected storyline.

Star Wars just launched a brand new comic series titled Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders. As shared by Flickering Myth, a preview for the upcoming comic was released, allowing fans to get a bit of an idea of what to expect from the story.

Dark Horse Comics

Notably, The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders comes from Dark Horse Comics instead of Marvel Comics. For reference, Marvel Comics was behind the original High Republic era comic books that were released within Lucasfilm's five-year High Republic experiment.

Many Star Wars fans will undoubtedly be excited to dive back into the High Republic era and consume more stories set in that time period, but the mere existence of the upcoming comic goes against Lucasfilm's promise that the High Republic experiment ended in 2025.

Specifically, on July 30, 2025, Marvel Comics released a comic book issue titled The High Republic: The Finale. It was a one-shot comic that, in Lucasfilm's words, "marked the end of Disney and Lucasfilm's publishing initiative, The High Republic."

This was a big deal when the High Republic experiment ended, because the High Republic was the first time Disney and Lucasfilm tried to create an MCU-like interconnected universe within the galaxy far, far away. Like the MCU, the High Republic storytelling was even broken up into different phases. In its case, there were three of those phases, and that final comic brought Phase III to an end.

So, less than a year after Disney and Lucasfilm made a big deal about the High Republic ending, it was brought back, which kind of undermines and goes against what they said in July 2025.

The Pathfinders comic series is deeply rooted in the High Republic, but it is not an extension of the specific story that was told in the original initiative.

For instance, Dark Horse made it clear that this story takes place "Twenty years after Phase II of the High Republic," and that it focuses on "a brand-new team of Republic Pathfinders" who weren't featured in the original High Republic initiative:

"Twenty years after Phase II of the High Republic, a brand-new team of Republic Pathfinders is dispatched to a distant corner of the galaxy to investigate the strange death of a Jedi Master! But as the team wades into a web of mystery, they discover not everything about this mission is as it seems. Can the team save the day and solve the Jedi’s mysterious demise?"

Now, it is possible that familiar faces could pop up in future issues, but, at least in issue #1, fans aren't thrust back into the storyline that made up the five-year experiment.

Is the High Republic Returning in Full?

Marvel Comics

At one time, the High Republic seemed to be the canvas Disney and Lucasfilm wanted most of the upcoming Star Wars projects to be painted on. In 2024, the publishing initiative for the High Republic was at the height of its power. Comics and novels were being released regularly, and then Disney+'s The Acolyte was set to come out that year.

Just one year later, the publishing initiative came to an end, and The Acolyte was completely cancelled by Disney and Lucasfilm for being too expensive, and since it was not received well by fans. So, the High Republic seemed dead in the water.

However, most fans knew that the future of Star Wars would always find a way back to the High Republic in some way. It was just too successful, bar The Acolyte.

Beyond the comics and the novels, Young Jedi Adventures was also set in the High Republic. It is one of the most successful Star Wars shows in existence, as it serves as an introduction to the galaxy far, far away for younger fans.

Even though The Acolyte didn't work out, Star Wars still has to find a way to keep itself alive in the future, and find new eras to explore, and the High Republic still seems to be the most ripe of any established time period (maybe except for the Old Republic, but why Disney and Lucasfilm won't explore that era is a mystery no one can figure out).

With the release of the Pathfinders comics, Star Wars is venturing back into the High Republic. It will not be the start of another publishing initiative where tons of comics and other books make up a fully interconnected storyline, but it does seem to be somewhat of a soft reboot.

It also opens up the door for possibly another Disney+ show set in that era. Instead of using published media to tell one big story, Disney and Lucasfilm may create some smaller comic runs and standalone novels set throughout different time periods in the High Republic, while also creating a Disney+ series here or there. After all, the High Republic spans hundreds of years, so there is plenty of potential.

Will a High Republic TV Show Ever Be Released?

Marvel Comics

Lucasfilm already tried to create a Disney+ series set in the High Republic with The Acolyte, and it just didn't work out. However, that doesn't mean the company will never try again, and, frankly, they should give it another shot.

Live-action Star Wars projects have been hit or miss since Disney acquired Lucasfilm. However, animation has been consistently good, at the very least, with a lot of animated projects (like Rebels and The Clone Wars Season 7) considered some of the best Star Wars content of all time.

It seems as though it may be better for Disney and Lucasfilm to create a more mature High Republic TV show in the form of an animated series. Not mature in the sense of a TV-MA animated series, but something where the target audience is similar to the later seasons of The Clone Wars or Rebels.

If a multi-season series like that were released and did well (which, statistically, it most likely would), it could get fans to go back and read through the original High Republic content. At the same time, it could boost the sales and popularity of any comic series, like Pathfinders, or any other published content that is planned for the near future.

Star Wars has always primarily been a movie and TV franchise. Plenty of books and comics have been released in the past, but the most popular stuff has historically been what fans can sit down and press play on.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it would not be a surprise if Lucasfilm announced that a TV series set in the High Republic was in the works. Most likely, an animated show would have the most potential.