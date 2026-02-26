Disney Reportedly Admits They Already Made A Mistake With The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu's Super Bowl spot may have been a big mistake for its marketing campaign. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is fronting Star Wars' long-awaited return to theaters this summer in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Lucasfilm already dropped two full trailers for the theatrical sequel to the beloved three-season Disney+ series, but that didn't stop it from letting fans down at the Super Bowl. Fans caught a 36-second spot of the space-faring duo riding a wagon pulled by Tauntauns on Hoth, seemingly unveiling no actual new footage or details.

A recent report from Variety revealed Disney's internal concerns that the quirky Super Bowl spot for The Mandalorian & Grogu "failed to generate the kind of excitement the marketing team was hoping to spark." The Super Bowl offered a huge, albeit expensive, opportunity for Disney to sell audiences on Star Wars' next blockbuster, making a disappointing spot a major mistake in its marketing.

The Mandalorian & Grogu's Super Bowl spot earned so much backlash that Lucasfilm was forced to defend its "unique concept," going as far as to call it the "perfect next step" for the May blockbuster's marketing campaign.

Star Wars' latest movie marketing campaign has been rather lacklustre, especially for the saga's first theatrical appearance after seven years of low morale surrounding the franchise, thanks in part to the mixed quality of its Disney+ shows.

There is still hope for Star Wars' theatrical future, as Variety cited a sense that May 2027's Straighter is "more likely to satisfy fans." The report added that sources who have caught footage from Straighter praised star Ryan Gosling and the movie's "spirit of fun," crafted by director Shawn Levy.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is coming to theaters on May 22 with some A-list star power, including Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, his adorable companion Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, along with Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

Can The Mandalorian & Grogu Win Big At the Box Office?

The Mandalorian & Grogu is fighting an uphill battle due to Star Wars' recent struggles, along with being a sequel to a three-season Disney+ series. The marketing will need to work in overdrive to convince audiences that this is a tale worth seeing in theaters, not just a bumper-length episode of The Mandalorian.

Disney waited just 11 days after dropping its controversial Super Bowl spot to drop The Mandalorian & Grogu's second trailer, possibly to regain good will. There's no denying that reactions to the sophomore trailer were greatly improved as the flick revealed its familiar Star Wars villain, but it may be too little too late.

Marvel Studios' recent box office struggles have proven that even Disney's biggest franchises aren't a safe-bet anymore. The movies that have connected closely to Disney+ series, The Marvels and Thunderbolts*, both failed massively, possibly due to the required homework, spelling trouble for The Mandalorian & Grogu.

There is precedent for Star Wars' spin-off flicks disappointing at the box office, as Solo lost Disney money in 2018 with its $392.9 worldwide gross. After that, there has only been one theatrically released Star Wars movie in The Rise of Skywalker.

That's not to say that The Mandalorian & Grogu is doomed, as fans have been eager to see Star Wars return to theaters and the Disney+ series was beloved and consistently accused strong viewership, especially in its first two seasons.

The next three months leading up to May 22 will be crucial in determining The Mandalorian & Grogu's fate. There is more than just one movie riding on the 2026 blockbuster, as Lucasfilm will reportedly cancel another major Star Wars flick if its latest one flops at the box office, while also dooming any sequel hopes.