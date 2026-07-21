Descendants: What Pink Finds at the End of 'Wicked Wonderland' Is a Secret That Perfectly Sets Up a Sequel

The final moments of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland teased more in store for one of the movie's brand-new characters. Disney Channel's Original Movie franchise, Descendants, continues to be a juggernaut for the House of Mouse, having started in 2015 and pushing onward with a new series of films centered on a fresh generation of Hero and Villain Kids. Wicked Wonderland, now streaming on Disney+, doesn't seem to be the end of it, either.

The ending of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland sets up yet another new entry, likely a movie, in the franchise. Descendants projects typically end with the line, "You didn't think that was the end of the story, did you?" In Descendants 5, these words are brought up yet again by Chessy, the feline daughter of Alice in Wonderland's Cheshire Cat.

Chessy's face first appears on a clock overlooking the room where the film's characters gathered for a celebratory finale party, teasing that it's "Time to start some new mischief." Audiences then see Liamani Segura's Pink, the sister of leading character Red, enter the room and notice something glistening under a table in the Queen of Hearts' castle.

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Pink immediately looks under the table and picks up an undisclosed glowing object, small enough to fit into the palm of both of her hands. She seems momentarily entranced by it rather than scared, even briefly smiling down upon it.

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As Pink's friends begin calling her over, she slips the object into a small heart-shaped box that was introduced earlier in Wicked Wonderland.

This box was found by Red during the film's third act and helped Kylie Cantrall's character recall memories of her new, younger sister in the timeline she and her best friend, Chloe Charming, created during their time-traveling journey in the prior movie, Rise of Red.

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Closing the box, Pink gives it one more small smile before jogging off-screen to join her friends. Chessy then returns, jumping onto the table and uttering the classic line, "You didn't think that was the end of the story, did you?"

Chessy also tacks on, "Of course not! That would be too sweet," before the Disney film's credits begin.

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Given Chessy's final lines of dialogue, it's likely that she is the one who planted this mysterious object under the table for Pink to find. However, Pink's secretive manner also suggests that what she found may not be as exciting to the others as she thinks it is.

Here's What a Sequel to Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Could Look Like

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A sequel to Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has not been officially announced; however, it is likely to be greenlit soon, given the early signs of success of this most recent entry. Considering that Descendants movies seem to run on an every-other-year schedule with Disney's other majorly successful original franchise, ZOMBIES, Descendants 6 can be expected to release in 2028.

If and when Descendants 6 arrives, it seems likely that much of the focus may shift to Liamani Segura's Pink, as this post-movie stinger will need to be addressed, specifically, what exactly Pink found.

At first glance, the object resembles the gem Malia Baker's Chloe Charming wore as a bracelet at the end of Wicked Wonderland, which temporarily made her evil. This bracelet was provided to Chloe by Max Hatter, grandson of the Mad Hatter and son of Wicked Wonderland villain Maddox Hatter, to bring Chloe to his side and help him find the time-traveling device, the Pocket Watch.

Though Chloe eventually removes the bracelet and returns to the good side, the gem itself doesn't shatter. Rather, it simply falls to the ground and isn't addressed. Chessy may have later found this gem and planted it under the table for Pink to find, signaling that Pink may be the next pawn in Chessy and Maddox's evil plan to find the Pocket Watch for themselves and take over Wonderland.

Wicked Wonderland seemingly closes the book on the ramifications of time travel introduced in Rise of Red, meaning Descendants 6 could instead focus more deeply on character development. There's also the fact that Pink is still unaware that she is merely the product of a new timeline that Red and Chloe created.

Perhaps Pink learns that she exists only because of what her sister did and goes through an existential crisis, leaving her vulnerable to Chessy and Maddox's manipulation through the gem she found. It's unlikely Pink would want to reverse the timeline and erase her own existence; however, she may still feel hurt by her sister's withholding of information.

With rumors swirling of even more coming from the Descendants franchise beyond a sixth movie, it's clear this isn't the last fans have seen of Pink. As Red's sister, she has the capability to hit the protagonists the hardest emotionally, positioning her as the perfect tool for Chessy, Maddox, or any other villains that may arise.