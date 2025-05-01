Max Announces DC's Next Superhero Show Releasing Before Peacemaker Season 2

Max has officially announced DC's surprise next superhero show, revealing it ahead of Peacemaker Season 2. The unexpected reveal is catching fans off guard, as many assumed the next major DC project on Max would be the return of James Gunn's hit series.

Max has officially announced that Teen Titans Go! Season 9A will be the next DC superhero show to premiere on the platform, arriving before Peacemaker Season 2. The Cartoon Network animated series will return to streaming with new episodes on May 2.

Teen Titans Go!

The animated series returns months ahead of Peacemaker Season 2, which is set for an August 21 release. With this move, Max is spotlighting one of its longest-running and most successful DC properties ahead of Gunn's live-action universe kicks off on Max. In animation, the new DCU officially kicked off on Max back in December 2024 with Gunn's Creature Commandos. While that series connected directly with Peacemaker, Teen Titans Go! has its own built-in audience, established in 2013, becoming one of the Cartoon Network's longest-running shows.

In addition to Teen Titans Go!, Max is also expanding its lineup in May 2025 with several notable non-DC projects debuting throughout the month.

Projects Added to Max in May

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2

Conan O'Brien

The travel-meets-comedy docuseries returns with more offbeat global adventures as Conan reconnects with fans around the world in his signature style.

And Just Like That... Season 3

And Just Like That

The Sex and the City revival is back with more drama, romance, and reinvention as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her friends navigate life, love, and aging in New York City.

The Brutalist

The Brutalist

This critically acclaimed drama from Brady Corbet, starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones, makes its streaming debut, chronicling a Holocaust survivor's journey to becoming a world-famous architect.

Pee-wee As Himself

Pee-wee As Himself

A new documentary celebrating the legacy of Paul Reubens and his iconic Pee-wee Herman character offers a heartfelt, behind-the-scenes look at the beloved performer's cultural impact.

Enter the Dragon

Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee's legendary martial arts film lands on Max, giving fans a chance to revisit one of the most influential action movies of all time.

The Whale

The Whale

Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning performance in this emotional drama from Darren Aronofsky comes to Max, allowing new viewers to experience the intimate, sad story. Ahead of her MCU debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink also puts on an incredible performance as Fraser's daughter.

Inception

Inception

Christopher Nolan's mind-bending sci-fi thriller returns to streaming, perfect for viewers looking to dive back into dreams within dreams.

Notting Hill

Notting Hill

The beloved rom-com starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant joins the library just in time for a cozy spring rewatch season.

The Goonies

The Goonies

A timeless '80s adventure classic, The Goonies offers family-friendly nostalgia and treasure-hunting thrills.

Ready Player One

Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg's visually spectacular adaptation of the pop culture-filled novel adds a futuristic edge to Max's May movie lineup. Recently trending on social media, many fans are wondering why there was never a Ready Player Two movie.