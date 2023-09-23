Dawson's Creek Gets Disappointing Streaming Update

Hit TV series Dawson's Creek got an unfortunate streaming update thanks to Max.

The beloved teen drama ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2003, starring young stars like James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams.

It centered on the lives of teenager Dawson Leery and his close-knit group of friends as the group grappled with adolescence and the ups and downs that come with it.

Dawson's Creek has been streaming in the past decade and change, finding new life in its years on Netflix before ultimately hopping to the Warner Bros.-owned HBO Max in May 2022 (which eventually rebranded to Max in 2023).

How to Watch Dawson's Creek Online

Warner Bros.

According to the latest content update from Max, Dawson's Creek will be leaving the service.

All six seasons of the hit series will be purged from the Max library on October 31 after arriving under the Warner Bros. streaming umbrella back in 2022.

However, just because the beloved drama will no longer be on Max does not mean that U.S. fans are out of options to stream the show.

Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6 will remain readily available on multiple streaming services stateside, namely Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

It remains unclear why the series was removed from Max or if it could pop up anywhere else in the near future.

Why Is Dawson's Creek Getting the Boot by Warner Bros?

While Warner Bros. is no stranger to purging content from its Max library, it is a little shocking to see a series as beloved as Dawson's Creek be the victim of such an update.

The series boasts a stellar 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and has become a cult classic in the years since its finale.

The series is owned by Sony Pictures (despite having aired on the WB), so this could be an indication as to why the show is leaving Max.

Sony has begun to partner with Netflix on their latest theatrical release coming to streaming, so perhaps this is an indication Dawson's Creek will come back to the streaming platform as Sony and Netflix's relationship strengthens.

Dawson's Creek can be streamed on Max until October 31.