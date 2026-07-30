Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Faces One Major Netflix Defenders Obstacle

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 faces a crucial problem as it looks set to repeat the Disney+ series' biggest mistakes. Despite being, on paper, a Daredevil revival, Born Again has acted more as a sequel to the entire Defenders Saga. Each of the TV-MA show's first two seasons has been used to propel another beloved Netflix lead into the MCU with a supporting role, starting with Jon Bernthal's Punisher and continuing with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones.

However, Season 3 is dialing things up a notch by not just bringing back Jessica Jones, but adding Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist. It will be the first time all four Defenders have shared a project in a decade, and, if Punisher appears too, it will make history as the first-ever crossover of all five Netflix leads. While that all sounds thrilling for die-hard fans of the Defenders Saga, Marvel Television is running the risk of sidelining Daredevil in his own show.

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Those aren't even the only costumed vigilantes coming to play, as fans can also expect more of Wilson Bethel's Bullseye and Camila Rodriguez's new White Tiger. Having so many street-level players on the table would be exciting if this were The Defenders: Born Again, but it's not, and Marvel Television may be forgetting that this is Daredevil's TV show first and foremost.

There has already been a recurring criticism from many that Daredevil often doesn't feel like the lead of Born Again, despite being the titular character. In Season 2, according to data posted to Reddit by Radiant-Debt-2533, the Man Without Fear's screentime dropped as low as 16% in Episode 2, with his highest out of the first six episodes coming in Episode 5 at 40%.

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The MCU risks worsening that problem in Season 3 by adding so many costumed characters and possibly creating a lose-lose situation. Either Season 3 keeps the focus on Matt Murdock behind bars, with the Defenders playing minor roles, and faces backlash for underutilizing the beloved Netflix returners, or they split the focus between them, and receive criticism for taking away from Daredevil's story.

Of course, having all those surplus vigilantes on deck will be useful for tackling crime in the streets of New York in Born Again Season 3, as Murdock's prison sentence for his crimes as Daredevil seems unlikely to be a short one. It's unclear exactly how long Murdock will remain behind bars, but the Punisher may be the perfect candidate to bust the Man Without Fear out.

It's Time to Call It Quits With Daredevil: Born Again (& The Defenders' Revival)

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Given that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 only has eight episodes to work with, the Disney+ event has a potentially worrying excess of pieces on the table, very few of which actually involve the series' supposed lead in a meaningful way.

Matt Murdock is locked away in prison with the former AVTF officers and thus excluded from any goings-on across the city, preventing him from getting involved with Heather Glenn becoming Lady Muse or Wilson Fisk returning to New York.

Furthermore, Bullseye is up to no good with Mr. Charles, continuing the operations that once involved Luke Cage, who is also back in the picture with his wife, Jessica Jones, and best friend/fellow Defender, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. Interestingly, Daredevil is still to be pulled into the narrative with Mr. Charles and his unique interest in recruiting vigilantes, such as Luke Cage and Bullseye.

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At this point, one has to wonder whether it is time for Marvel Television to call it quits with Daredevil: Born Again. The creative team, or at least the studio, is clearly eager to explore storylines involving all four Defenders and the Punisher, so it may be best to pursue a series where it can truly commit to that notion.

As Born Again is reportedly struggling in viewership anyway, perhaps Marvel Television could shift focus to a The Defenders sequel show. The MCU could pursue a crossover series structured like Game of Thrones, leaning into an ensemble cast with their own separate storylines that occasionally intersect.