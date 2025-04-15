Daredevil Born Again Episode 9 Teaser Video Reveals Title + Release Info

Marvel Studios confirmed the title and release information for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9. The new teaser video was posted on the official Daredevil X account, teasing the upcoming finale, which will bring this chapter of Matt Murdock's story to a close.

The video itself is a quick pan-over of what looks to be a small park in New York City. As the camera moves to the left, it reveals a poster featuring Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, with the title "Straight to Hell" splayed across it.

"Straight to Hell" is the official title for the finale, with the post writing, "Episode 9. Season Finale. Tonight," reaffirming the 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, release of the Season 1 finale.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again has been running on Disney+ since early February, and it is picking up the story of Netflix's Daredevil series. It has seen returning stars like Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and more back in their Netflix roles, as well as bringing in new actors and characters for a small-screen adaptation of the famed Mayor Fisk Daredevil comic story.

While Season 1 is set to come to an end, that does not mean the Born Again story is over. Season 2 production is already ongoing in New York City, following Cox's Matt Murdock in the wake of Muse's death as he clashes with D'Onofrio's Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

See the full video below:

What Does the Born Again Finale Title "Straight To Hell" Mean?

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again and the greater Daredevil franchise has never been one to shy away from theological symbolism, so calling the Season 1 finale "Straight to Hell" feels right at home for the R-rated superhero series.

The last fans saw of Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear, he was lying on the floor of Mayor Wilson Fisk's Black and White Gala, bleeding out after he was shot in a foiled assassination attempt by the supervillain Bullseye (read more about Bullseye's blood-fuelled plan here).

While Matt may have taken a bullet to end the last episode, that does not mean he is going anywhere anytime soon.

The upcoming finale will likely lean into its "Straight to Hell" title, seeing Cox's Marvel character reconcile with saving Vanessa Fisk from Bullseye's bullet.

Saving the Fisk matriarch will probably result in Matt inadvertently opening the gates to a proverbial Hell for him in New York City, with Fisk almost surely doubling down on his anti-vigilante agenda after the attempt on his wife's life.

Things for Matt/Daredevil have been messy for years. Still, this new effort by Fisk/Kingpin has been a burr in his saddle unlike anything he has seen before on-screen, and (if looks at Season 2 are any indication) will almost surely get worse coming out of the Season 1 finale and heading into Season 2.

Marvel Studios

Not much has been confirmed about Episode 9; however, fans have gotten teases of an epic action sequence featuring Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Daredevil and the long-awaited return of Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page.

Perhaps, with the "Hell" mention in the title, Season 1 will end on a downbeat for its titular hero, setting up an even darker story for Born Again's next batch of episodes—which have already been confirmed to debut next year.