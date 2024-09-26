Is Daniel Leaving The Young and the Restless? 2024 Exit Speculation Explained

Speculation has arisen that Michael Graziadei will depart his role as Daniel Romalotti in The Young and the Restless in 2024.

Daniel Romalotti has been a player in The Young and the Restless since 1994, with multiple actors assuming the role.

While Daniel has dipped in and out of the show over the years, his latest stint has been running since November 2022 (played by Michael Graziadei), making a comeback after a decade-long absence.

Why Fans Think Daniel Is Leaving The Young and the Restless

CBS

The latest episodes of The Young and the Restless have sent alarm bells that longtime character Daniel Romalotti may once again be about to leave the soap opera.

Recent events have seen Daniel eyeing a move overseas to Portugal with Lucy and Heather, which would take him away from the show's setting of Genoa City.

But he may not jet off into the sunset from Genoa City for his fresh start after all, as the series' latest episode saw Sharon, slipping further into darkness under Cameron's influence, poison some whiskey in the hopes Daniel will drink it.

Some rumors have suggested (via Soap Opera Daily) that Sharon's poison may not reach its intended target and "another innocent person might get caught in the crossfire," potentially swerving Daniel away from danger.

Is Daniel Leaving The Young and the Restless?

At the time of writing, neither CBS nor actor Michael Graziade has announced Daniel's exit from The Young and the Restless, meaning talk of him leaving the soap opera is nothing more than rumors and speculation.

Relations between Graziadei and CBS certainly appear as strong as ever after the official The Young and the Restless Instagram page wished a happy birthday to the actor recently on September 22.

However, with danger looming for Daniel, as he eyes a move abroad, it would be surprising if no major change came about for the character.

The death of Daniel Romalotti would certainly be a shocker for The Young and the Restless fans given he has been around for over 30 years with over half a dozen actors taking on the role at different points.

While death is certainly on the table for Daniel, especially with the resolution to the poisoned whiskey still on the table, it may be more likely for him to get his happy getaway to Portugal, leaving the door open to another comeback.

The Young and the Restless can be streamed now on Paramount+