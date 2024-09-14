A poster for Colombiana 2 is making the rounds online as curiosity piques on whether Zoe Saldana is returning for a potential sequel.

Speculation on Colombiana 2 Poster

A poster from Facebook teasing a possible sequel to 2011's Colombiana, which starred Zoe Saldana in the leading role, is going viral and leading to questions about its legitimacy.

Saldana is seen wearing aviator-style sunglasses, a leather jacket, and jeans holding a gun in her left hand in front of a Colombian city in flames. It also includes the phrase "Coming soon..." at the bottom:

Colombiana 2

Unfortunately, this poster is nothing more than a fan-made picture showing Saldana in a similar outfit to the ones she used in the original Colombiana. On that note, Colombiana 2 is not in active development or close to being made for release.

Will Colombiana 2 Ever Release?

Although Colombiana only made $71.5 million at the global box office and earned a 28% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, Zoe Saldana expressed interest in continuing into a Colombiana 2.

Speaking with Glamour Magazine in April 2017, she told fans to "send a message to [producer] Luc Besson" to express their wishes for a sequel and that she would love to make it happen:

"That would be amazing. But you guys have to send a message to Luc Besson - he's the producer - that everyone is asking for a 'Colombiana 2' because I'd love to do it. It would be fun."

Additionally (via The Playlist), Besson announced his slate of upcoming films that would be produced under his EuropaCorp production house at CineEurope 2015. That slate included Colombiana 2 along with projects like 2016's Nine Lives and 2017's Valerian.

Based on the results alone from the original movie, it seems highly unlikely that Colombiana 2 would ever get the green light, particularly since it came out 14 years ago as of writing.

Sequels to financially and critically successful movies in this day and age are sometimes hard to come by, meaning one that could not break $100 million globally does not stand a very good chance of getting that treatment.

For now, Saldana remains busy with her work on Paramount +'s Special Ops: Lioness along with three upcoming Avatar sequels. The next Avatar movie coming up is Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will debut in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Colombiana is streaming on Peacock.