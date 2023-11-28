Code 8 Part 2 Gets Exciting Release Update from Robbie Amell (Exclusive)

Code 8: Part II star Robbie Amell offered fans a new tease about the upcoming sequel to his fan-favorite film.

The first movie was made in 2019 and became a reality thanks to an incredibly successful Indiegogo campaign which raised over $2 million.

The story follows Robbie Amell’s Connor Reed, an electric, super-powered individual living in a world where people like him are ostracized by society. In order to raise money for his dying mother, Connor is forced to fall in with criminals, including Stephen Amell’s Garrett.

Now, thanks to Netflix, a Part II is on the way. In fact, audiences recently got their first teaser trailer for the movie, which will be arriving in 2024 on the streaming platform.

When Will Code 8 Part 2 Release on Netflix?

Netflix

While speaking with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Code 8: Part II star Robbie Amell offered an update on the long-awaited sequel.

Amell exclaimed how the sequel "is so awesome" and that a proper trailer "will be dropping in the not too distant future," with the movie releasing "in the earlier part of 2024:"

"It is so awesome. I'm so excited for people to see it. The trailer--so what dropped was just the teaser. The trailer will be dropping in the not too distant future, and it's going to be coming out on Netflix worldwide in 2024 in the earlier part of 2024.”

Amell then teased how "the second movie is bigger and badder" and that Netflix "really came to the table" in making it all possible:

“Oh, man. I'm super proud of the first movie. We crowdfunded a bunch of money. We made it; we owned it. It was friends and family. The second movie is bigger and badder, and Netflix really came to the table. They were like, 'We want you to do this the same way you did the first one.' And they let us really control making it with friends and family."

What Does Code 8 Part 2 Have in Store for Fans?

The first Code 8 certainly gave a potential sequel plenty of plot points to explore.

Connor is on the run after everything that went down with Marcus, there's a new ban on powers being voted into effect, and Garrett is squeezing his way into a new power dynamic.

One of the biggest surprises of the recent teaser was how Connor and Garrett both seem to be at extreme odds with one another. It’s unclear why exactly that would be as they didn't end the first movie on a sour note.

The brief footage of Part II also alludes to Connor getting even more powerful than he was. But with his mother gone, what exactly will be his driving force this time around?

Code 8: Part II will be landing on Netflix in 2024.