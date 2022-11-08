Chris Evans Has Hilarious Reaction to Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

While Chris Evans may be best known for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU, he now boasts another impressive title thanks to the latest issue of People Magazine.

Evans may have left his role as Captain America behind more than three years ago in Avengers: Endgame, but he remains one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry to this day. The Hollywood hunk is even working on his first Christmas movie at the moment, teaming up with Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson for Amazon's Red One as it preps for its 2023 release.

And now, Evans adds yet another fun piece of recognition to his resume after winning one of the more prestigious awards for actors in the pop culture landscape.

Chris Evans Named "Sexiest Man Alive"

People Magazine named MCU star Chris Evans its Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, while also interviewing the actor in light of winning the award.

When asked how a younger Chris Evans would react to being told he'd receive this honor, Evans said "he'd be pumped" while admitting that it would "probably be the road to the cool table" that he never felt like he got to.

And while he's still adjusting to the title of Sexiest Man Alive, he already knows that his mother will be immensely happy and proud of him for the win:

"My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

While he's been incredibly successful throughout his illustrious movie career, he let down his guard in saying that it's "tough to be interviewed" about this award with it feeling "like a weird form of humble bragging."

Evans is also getting ready for some friendly ribbing, saying that this award will really "just be a point of bullying" and something that will make him "ripe for harassment."

Evans' mother, Lisa, also spoke with People told the outlet that this award came as no surprise to her:

"I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves."

When asked what he finds sexiest about his hometown of Boston, Evans listed off plenty of options before landing on the schools in the city, making sure to "give education a plug," calling it "damn sexy:"

"So much history there! I love the accent. To me, the accent is home. I love the weather. The seasons, the sports teams. But the sexiest thing about Boston... maybe our universities. We've got a lot of good schools. Let's give education a plug, that's damn sexy."

And while Evans may not be comfortable with this title now, he looks forward to reminiscing on this in his older age and called himself "lucky to be in the discussion" in any form:

"It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then…' I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."

Evans becomes the 11th Marvel star to win this award, with 2022 marking the third consecutive year that the award goes to an MCU star. He succeeds fellow Avenger Paul Rudd, who's set to reprise his role as Scott Lang in February 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The full list of previous winners from Marvel history is as follows:

Chris Evans Takes Sexiest Man Award in Stride

Chris Evans has long been recognized for his incredible physical shape, which was shown off even before his MCU days when he played Johnny Storm in the first two Fantastic Four movies. It seems only fitting that he finally wins an award like this for not only winning fans over with his looks, but with his top-notch personality that shines both on camera and in the real world.

Even with so much time having passed since his last appearance as Captain America, his physique and stature still serves as an inspiration for the MCU's leading stars in the Multiverse Saga. Successor Anthony Mackie is already preparing for a Sam Wilson shirtless scene in Captain America: New World Order, putting in the work to make sure he can keep the Captain America legacy going in more ways than one.

Now, as Evans prepares for his latest challenges, he'll have some fun bragging rights amongst his friends and colleagues, regardless of the ribbing he'll surely get from some of them.

All of Chris Evans' appearances in the MCU can be streamed on Disney+, with the exception of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.