Captain Marvel Directors Reveal All-Star Cast for Next Movie, Freaky Tales

Captain Marvel directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have cast some top-tier Star Wars and Marvel stars in their upcoming film, Freaky Tales.

While Marvel Studios has become a magnet for A-list Hollywood talent like Florence Pugh, Angela Basset, and now Harrison Ford, the red brand has also skyrocketed writers' and directors' careers.

To date, the MCU has helped make the Russo brothers, Taika Waititi, and James Gunn household names.

As these writers and directors continue to build their careers both in and out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel directing team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have followed suit.

And now, they've assembled a stellar (and familiar) cast of franchise talent for their next big project.

Marvel Directors Reveal Cast for Upcoming Film

As reported by Deadline, The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, Black Panther 2's Dominique Thorne, and Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn are set to star in Freaky Tales, a new film by directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, best known by fans for helming 2019's Captain Marvel.

Inspired by Fleck's experiences growing up in the Bay Area, Freaky Tales is set in Oakland in 1987 and consists of four interconnected stories.

In addition to featuring actual locations, the original film will also reference historical events both real and fictional.

Joining Pascal, Thorne, and Mendelsohn in Freaky Tales is Jay Ellis from Top Gun: Maverick, Euphoria's Angus Cloud, Jack Champion from Avatar: The Way of Water, and Atypical's Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!