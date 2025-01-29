Anthony Mackie Clarifies His Controversial Captain America Statement

Captain America actor Anthony Mackie responded to some of his recent comments about the character that some deemed 'controversial.'

Mackie's big-screen debut as Marvel's Star-Spangled Man in Captain America: Brave New World is about set to debut in theaters, showcasing the longtime MCU actor's take on the iconic Marvel Comics hero.

For many, this will be the first time they see Mackie suit up as Cap after taking over the moniker during 2021's Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

In the lead-up to Captain America: Brave New World, star Anthony Mackie issued a response to his controversial Captain America comments.

Posting on his personal Instagram Stories, Mackie wrote, "I'm a proud American" and that taking on a character like Cap is "the honor of a lifetime:"

"Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

This comes following an appearance by the Brave New World actor during a stop on the movie's press tour in Rome where Mackie claimed Captain America should not represent not just the U.S.A.

"Captain America represents a lot of different things & I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations," Mackie told audiences (via Discussing Film), causing uproar among some online:

"Captain America represents a lot of different things & I don’t think the term 'America' should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity."

Certain critics of the MCU star called the movie unpatriotic, saying it was disrespectful to the character and (more specifically) his military heritage.

Anthony Mackie Was Right

It should be noted that Cap has always been meant to represent more than just a particular flag, but more so an ideal for readers (and eventually viewers) to strive for.

There have been plenty of instances in the comic hero's more than 80-year history, where he has actively said such. Notably, Captain America proclaimed in issue #233 of Frank Miller's Daredevil, "I'm loyal to nothing, General--except the dream."

That seems to be closer to the sentiment Mackie was trying to get at with his comments in Rome, rather than where some seemed to take it with him allegedly stepping on the legacy of those who fought for the freedom they enjoy every day.

Captain America represents an idealized version of America, not the America that actually exists. That is why he continues to fight, hoping to one day achieve the freedom that so many people chase as a part of the proverbial American Dream.

He is a symbol for what could/should be, providing Americans (and those around the world) hope for a better world, rather than simply being a star-and-stripe-covered mascot for the American military like seems to think he is.

Those in power need to be held to account (including the government/military), and in-universe, Cap has played a part in doing that since the very beginning.

In fact, Mackie's upcoming Captain America: Brave New World even seems to be tackling such themes in its globe-trotting narrative.

Described as a "paranoid thriller" by its director, Brave New World will see Captain America uncover a political conspiracy those in power were too high and mighty to care about detecting it on their own.

All this is to say that Mackie probably should not have been even forced to clarify his quote/unquote controversial remarks, as Captain America has long represented different things to different people both in the U.S. and abroad.

Anthony Mackie is set to don the shield when Captain America: Brave New World comes to theaters on Friday, February 14. Read about how/why Mackie became Captain America in the first place here.