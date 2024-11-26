Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy assembles industry insiders and whistleblowers in a new documentary that unpacks several secret consumer tricks of major global brands.

Directed and written by Nic Stacey, Netflix's new documentary exposes the major secrets that influential brands use to lure customers to keep buying new stuff.

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy premiered on Netflix on November 20.

Every Main Interviewee Who Appears in Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy Cast

Roger Lee

Roger Lee

"When you dispose, what happens? And brands are not responsible for that today."

Roger Lee, a clothing manufacturer, joins the conversation by talking about the introduction and emergence of fast fashion, a way for brands to "rethink about having newness every month" to lure consumers into buying goods quickly.

Chloe Asaam

Chloe Asaam

"Whatever the brands are doing right now, it's hurting a lot of people."

Chloe Asaam, a designer, is part of the cast of interviewees of Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy.

She talked about Ghana's fashion industry and how clothing waste has become an issue in the country.

Chloe revealed that a lot of donated clothes from brands end up being exported to Ghana, and they had no way to deal with the large volume of supplies. These ended up affecting their local beaches.

Jim Puckett

Jim Puckett

"They're making someone else pay, but they're paying not with money, they're paying with their health."

Jim Puckett is a waste investigator and founder of a non-profit organization that aims to reduce toxic waste. He is known for being the "James Bond of waste."

At the center of Puckett's efforts is primarily tracking waste and figuring out what happens to them after we throw them away.

Anna Sacks

Anna Sacks

"Usable items that get discarded are depressing to see."

Anna Sacks (aka @thetrashwalker from TikTok) is an influencer and waste expert from New York City. She uses her platform to raise awareness about the alarming rate of waste of usable items across the country.

Anna pointed out in the documentary that corporations have been throwing out perfectly usable unsold products every day, which peaks during every holiday in the United States.

Nirav Patel

Nirav Patel

"The voices of, 'We're going to protect the business went out over the little voice in your head saying, 'Should we really be doing this?'"

Nirav Patel was a previous member of the founding team of Oculus at Apple, with his responsibilities mainly focused on hardware organization. He was also part of the team that developed Facetime.

In Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, he divulged Apple's consumer marketing strategy and how other consumer electronics companies emulate what Apple has done in their business models which is essentially targeting customers' desire or need to replace the ones that they already have.

Mara Einstein

Mara Einstein

"The issue with companies connecting themselves to the environment is that they're doing what marketers always do, which is showing the shiny little thing over here because they don't want you to look at what they're doing here."

Mara Einstein, a former marketing executive, said that what's interesting in terms of how consumers view businesses today is the fact that they trust them over large social institutions. However, that trust isn't well-placed.

Using Coke as an example, she talked about how the company has been pumping out plastic for their containers while telling consumers that recycling is the solution to fix the environmental problem. It is an unending cycle.

Eric Liedtke

Eric Liedtke

"There [are] definitely things that I participated in that I feel like I could've and should've done better."

Eric Liedtke, the former president of the Adidas brand, opened up about the sins that he need to make up for, which is why he decided to join the pool of interviewees in Netflix's new documentary.

As the one responsible for everything about product, communications, digital efforts, and strategy, Eric is one of the individuals responsible for the rise of Adidas.

He believed then that storytelling helped shape the buying ways of consumers.

Maren Costa

Maren Costa

"You're being 100% played and it's a science."

Maren Costa is a principal user experience designer, and she worked at Amazon for 15 years.

Some of her responsibilities during her time at Amazon were working on product detail pages and launching different categories in different countries.

She says in her interview that Amazon's shopping site was designed to help consumers buy everything that they ever need, and "more of it than you ever thought you needed."

Kyle Wiens

Kyle Wiens

"Honestly, it's getting worse. We're seeing more and more companies that are now actually gluing phones, tablets, and laptops together, making repairs really difficult."

Joining the conversation in Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy is Kyle Wiens, the founder and CEO of iFixit.

iFixit is a company that helps consumers with tools, parts, and repair manuals for a plethora of gadgets across all brands.

Kyle revealed that the default idea that repair should be a go-to option has mysteriously disappeared in the minds of many consumers.

He also said that they are not fixing things because lawyers are going out of their way to "censor that knowledge from the world."

Jan Dell

Jan Dell

"The vast majority of recyclable labels on plastic packaging today are false."

As a chemical engineer, Jan Dell has been an open critic of the "lying labels" of most of the products that consumers see in grocery stores.

While she helped different companies figure out how to design and manufacture products safely and efficiently, she thinks that it is a lost cause since "they wipe their hands off it" and believes that they are not responsible once the products are put on the store shelves.

She believes the solution is to produce less plastic to save the environment.

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy is now streaming on Netflix.