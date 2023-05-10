‘Would I Slap Another Woman on the Butt?’ Bo-Katan Star Reacts to Naughty Ahsoka Scene

Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff finally addressed her character's butt slap seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

After voicing the iconic Mandalorian in animation for years, Sackhoff finally got to jump to live-action, joining other Clone Wars alum like Ahsoka Tano in Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

While other characters were recast in their move from animation to live-action (i.e. Ahsoka), Sackhoff has the unique experience of playing Bo-Katan in both mediums.

So, she has the perspective of being with her Star Wars character ever since the beginning of her run in the franchise.

Katee Sackhoff Reflects on Naughty Clone Wars Scene

Lucasfilm

Speaking on the Steve Varley Show, The Mandalorian star Katee-Sackhoff reacted to her character's naughty introduction back in The Clone Wars.

After Varley asked whether a butt slap Sackhoff's Star Wars character gave to Ahsoka in Clone Wars would be referenced when the two inevitably meet again in live-action, the Bo-Katan actress remarked, "Would I slap another woman on the butt? Probably not:"

“You know, it’s funny. It’s one of those things that… you can’t always portray characters that are morally perfect. They live in the this gray world. Would I slap another woman on the butt? Probably not."

But she did not rule out recreating the moment noting, "Maybe I would [get in a slap] if she was a really good friend:"

"But maybe I would if she was a really good friend, I might. I don’t know. It depends. I don’t know. I’m sure it will be referenced. I’m sure people want to reference. It’d be kind of cheeky if it was. But at the same time, I think they’ve both grown as people. At least Bo has.”

Will the Bo-Katan/Ahsoka Butt Slap Happen Again?

With both Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano being increasingly important to Star Wars' MandoVerse on Disney, it only feels like a matter of time before the two are reunited on-screen.

Seeing as the Ahsoka series is on the horizon, it would not be all that surprising if the two were to meet up again there. But will a reference to this particularly naughty moment be referenced? Probably not.

As Sackhoff said, "it’d be kind of cheeky" if it was brought up, but "they’ve both grown as people," and it probably would be out of character for either of the two considering everything they have gone through.

This question marks a bit of a trend for the Bo-Katan actress, taking on some NSFW material in her recent interviews. She was recently quoted as saying, "Two percent [of the Star Wars fandom] want [her] to sit on their face."

However, this particular "two percent" comment was part of a more general comment about the state of the Star Wars fan community:

“I don’t know, 70% are super, super excited about [Bo-Katan], you got ten percent like ‘I hated the whole thing,’ you got five percent ‘you just hate Bo,’ and then you got two percent that want me to sit on their face.”

While the actress seems open to talking about some more risque subject matter, maybe it is best that all this is left alone going forward, and future conversations with Sackhoff are more focused on her work as the badass warrior Bo-Katan, rather than the naughty details of a decade-old butt slap.

Katee Sackhoff can be seen as the armor-clad Mando in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.