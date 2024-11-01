Here's When BMF Season 4 Is Now Expected to Come Out

There's a new projection for when BMF (Black Mafia Family) Season 4 will begin airing on Starz.

After concluding its third season on May 10, 2024, anticipation for BMF Season 4 has surged, especially after the dramatic cliffhangers that left viewers eager for more.

In a promising development, BMF director Christine Swanson took to Instagram in July to announce that filming for Episode 8 of Season 4 has been completed.

While this does not confirm that filming for all episodes has wrapped, it suggests that production is progressing well. A few months later, there's a lot more information pointing to a potential release date.

When Could BMF Season 4 Release?

BMF

BMF, which chronicles the rise of the Flenory family in the drug trade, was officially renewed for Season 4 in February 2024.

Filming for the new season reportedly began around March, per an Instagram post by Lil Meech BMF.

In May 2024, the buzz around BMF was amplified by cast member Da'Vinchi, who hinted on Instagram at the exciting developments for Season 4 shortly after the Season 3 finale aired:

"And just like that, the season is over !!! SEASON 4 is cooking!!!"

Creator Randy Huggins has also teased fans following the release of Season 3, stating, "See you next year" as part of the longer Instagram post celebrating the series.

Da'Vinchi also teased Season 4 on Instagram at the beginning of October, stating that the new episodes are "coming soon:"

"I’ve never felt better about my affiliation with 50 Cent more than I did these last couple weeks. SEASON 4 of 'BMF' coming soon!"

Given the show's release trends—where previous seasons have debuted within a similar timeline—it seems likely that Season 4 could hit screens between January and March 2025.

What to Expect from BMF Season 4's Story

As BMF gears up for its fourth season, viewers can anticipate a deepening exploration of the Black Mafia Family's expansion beyond Detroit into cities like Atlanta, St. Louis, and Miami.

Following the explosive Season 3 finale, which saw brothers Meech and Terry reclaim their empire and strategize for new territories, Season 4 is likely to depict the organization's growth amid the challenges of the burgeoning drug scene in the 1990s.

The real BMF had operations spanning multiple states, and the series may reflect that reality as it continues to unfold its narrative.

The finale left fans buzzing, particularly overdramatic moments, including shocking confrontations and cliffhangers that set the stage for future conflicts.

As detectives Jin and Bryant pursue the Flenory brothers, viewers may witness how law enforcement's relentless pressure leads them to questionable tactics, mirroring the moral dilemmas faced by the protagonists.

Creator Randy Huggins has also hinted at possible time jumps to accelerate the story, suggesting that the show may delve into the complexities of the BMF's rise before its eventual downfall in the early 2000s.

The first three seasons of BMF are now streaming on Starz.