Black Widow: Milla Jovovich Teases Daughter's Role as Young Version of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha

Black Widow plans on exploring much of Natasha Romanoff's past in-between multiple movies throughout the MCU, some of which will “surprise” fans. Those same fans have guessed when and how Black Widow will explore the former-assassins' history throughout the long-spanning franchise.

Specifically, the movie will deep dive into the events and characters hinted at in The Avengers, such as Black Widow's interrogation with Loki on the Helicarrier, who rattled lines to Natasha like “Can you wipe out that much red? Dreykov's daughter?” and references a hospital fire. That same Dreykov will be appearing in Black Widow, played by veteran actor Ray Winstone.

However, Dreykov won't be the only callback to The Avengers in Black Widow, as the film plans to explore Natasha's earliest days as a spy.

NEWS

In an interview with ET, Milla Jovovich, star of the Resident Evil franchise and Monster Hunter, spoke affectionately about her 13-year-old daughter, Ever, playing a younger Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow.

“On the one hand I'm terrified because I know how difficult this industry is...and on the other hand, I'm overjoyed because I feel like my child has found their passion, and she has been very focused on it since she was five years old.”

Jovovich spoke more about her Ever's upbringing in the industry and how “she's grown up on sets with her dad and I and, you know, it seems like that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree,” but her big break will be Black Widow with the family even calling Ever “Baby Widow.”

“She's such a fan of the Marvel movies and you know, Ever is just such an incredible talent. She's just a real natural and it was so wonderful to watch her on set.”

Regarding Ever's acting, Jovovich went as far as to say that “...she had everybody crying during one of her scenes! She's amazing...I think people are going to be really, really impressed when they see the movie next year.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

In The Avengers, when a little girl tricks Bruce Banner into running miles to the edge of city limits to meet with Black Widow, Bruce asks Natasha if that little girl was a spy, too, and if “they start that young,” with Natasha sadly affirming that she herself did. Ever Jovovich being cast as a much younger Natasha indicates that her very beginning as a spy will be explored, likely including her first mission in the Red Room.

Milla Jovovich lets slip that her daughter will be in at least two scenes, with one of them “literally” having caused everybody in the room to cry, so it seems like Natasha will likely go through something fairly traumatic as a child to emphasize further the horrors of the Black Widow Program and likely how she essentially abandoned Florence Pugh's Yelena to “a lifetime of torment.”