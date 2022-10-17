Black Panther 2 Rumored to Debut Multiple New Rihanna Songs

Black Panther featured a memorable score and soundtrack that lived up to the hype that built before its release In the first film, songs performed by famous artists such as Kendrick Lamar, 2 Chainz, and SZA were included in the soundtrack. This is on top of Ludwig Göransson's iconic score that earned him a Grammy award.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to once again deliver on the music department. The sequel's first teaser already showcased an emotional cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" from Nigerian singer Tem mixed with a Kendrick Lamar sample of "Alright."

Now, a new rumor may have teased that Wakanda Forever will take things to another level in its musical efforts.

Black Panther 2 Soundtrack Rumored to Feature Rihanna

Marvel

Hits Daily Double shared that Grammy-award-winning artist Rihanna recorded two original songs that are set to be included on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's soundtrack.

After the first Black Panther movie delivered an original-score release as well as an "inspired by" album, the outlet's sources revealed that the sequel will follow suit. Wakanda Forever will reportedly include music dropping via Marvel/Disney and Def Jam/Westbury Road, with the latter reportedly involved thanks to Rihanna's inclusion.

Update: New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared that Rihanna is recording the "end-credits song" for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

"Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I've been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like "All the Stars"? By snagging Rihanna's first big song in years."

Rihanna's Collaboration with Marvel is an Exciting Development

Ever since welcoming her first child back in May, Rihanna has teased the arrival of her brand-new music, considering that the Grammy-award-winner is set to perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023.

This latest rumor that Rihanna has recorded two original songs for Wakanda Forever is a promising development, and this could be the first concrete tease that her new album will soon debut.

The first Black Panther incorporated several songs throughout the movie, and a similar move could be done for the sequel. It's possible that one of Rihanna's songs will be played during an important sequence, such as an action scene involving the main heroes.

Another way for Rihanna's songs to take the spotlight is by playing during the credits sequence, which was the same approach done for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" in the first movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.