Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals All 15 Songs Featured In Movie

Marvel has revealed all fifteen songs featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

Part of the genius of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is that each character and their stand-alone projects are unique and distinct.

While genre, writing, and direction all play a part in making each installment its own, music plays an equally important role, and perhaps more so in the MCU's Black Panther franchise.

In addition to an original, now iconic, score composed by Ludwig Göransson and which featured traditional African music, Black Panther's 2018 soundtrack was curated by Kendrick Lamar and won two Grammy awards.

Given that track record, expectations were high for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's soundtrack which, just days away from the film's debut, has now been revealed.

Every Song & Artist In Black Panther 2

Marvel

Ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's November 11 release, Disney's official press release for the Marvel Studios sequel has revealed all 15 songs that play during the sequel.

This list also includes Rihanna's single "Lift Me Up," the artist's first song in over six years.

The full list can be seen below:

Funeral - Baaba Maal

- Baaba Maal Welcome Back - Baaba Maal

- Baaba Maal Anya Mmiri - CKay feat. PinkPantheress

- CKay feat. PinkPantheress Love & Loyalty (Believe) - DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and Busiswa

- DBN Gogo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and Busiswa Can't Stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers

- Red Hot Chili Peppers La Vida - Snow Tha Product feat. E40

- Snow Tha Product feat. E40 Limoncello - OG DAYV

- OG DAYV They Want It But No - Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe

- Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe Arboles Bajo El Mar - Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia

- Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia Con La Brisa - Foudeqush

- Foudeqush Interlude - Stormzy

- Stormzy Alone - Burna Boy

- Burna Boy Coming Back For You - Fireboy DML

- Fireboy DML Lift Me Up - Rihanna

- Rihanna Laayli' Kuxa'ano'one - ADN MAYA: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik

The Impact of Black Panther 2's Soundtrack

Interestingly enough, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's music has already made an impact, not just on fans but on the film itself.

According to director Ryan Coogler, the sequel's Comic-Con trailer which featured a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" by the artist Tems is what convinced Rihanna to come aboard for "Lift Me Up."

Black Panther 2's soundtrack also keeps with the first film's use of traditional African music in bringing back Senegalese musician Baaba Maal, even bringing in artists from Mexico City as well to reflect the Mesoamerican culture of Talocan.

For instance, the artist Pat Boy, who's featured in "Laayli' Kuxa'ano'one," raps entirely in Mayan.

While Wakanda Forever's soundtrack features an impressive roster of talent, much of its power is due to the fact that each song and artist is serving the story and a purpose. From what audiences have seen and heard thus far, it seems safe to say that the music of Black Panther 2 won't just move audiences in the theater but also sales, the industry, and the charts.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.