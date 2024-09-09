New posters have convinced some fans that a B-Rabbit movie featuring hit rapper Eminem is being released on Netflix.

Speculation on B-Rabbit Netflix Movie with Eminem Explained

A pair of Facebook posters teased the release of a supposed B-Rabbit movie on Netflix, seemingly featuring 15-time Grammy-winning rap artist Marshall Mathers (better known as Eminem).

One poster shows Mathers sitting outside a brick building with a stoic look as fans see a giant billboard reading "B-Rabbit" behind him. The film is teased as a Netflix original, and the title has buds of marijuana behind the wording.

Facebook

The second poster shows the movie title made out of the recreational drug while Mathers sits on the edge of the building smoking a joint. He is also wearing a white bunny costume and looking into the camera.

Facebook

While these posters seem to imply a sequel to 2002's 8 Mile is being made, they are both fake. Fans can tell they are made using artificial intelligence (AI), as noted by the "AI-Trash" logo in the background.

As of writing, there are no official or rumored plans for this movie to be made.

Will an 8 Mile Sequel Ever Release?

2002's 8 Mile could potentially be in line for a follow-up effort, according to rapper 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson).

Jackson noted through the BigBoyTV YouTube channel in January 2023 that he was working closely with Mathers on an 8 Mile TV adaptation. He teased its grand scale and said that the series was "in motion" at the time:

"I’m gonna bring his '8 Mile' to television. We’re in motion. It’s gonna be big. I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred."

Unfortunately, Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, shared in October 2023 on X (formerly Twitter) that no 8 Mile sequel was in development and that it "does not and won't exist."

This was a diversion from his comments on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast (via YouTube) in late 2022. There, he offered the phrase, "never say never" when it came to developing a potential sequel.

Another voice on the negative side of the conversation was 8 Mile star Mekhi Phifer, who played Future in the film.

Speaking with TMZ in January 2023, he firmly denied any talks for a second movie being in place while explaining how it was best for some films to be left alone:

"Sometimes, it’s just best to leave it at one, sometimes it’s best to just leave it alone. Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it."

For now, there are no plans to make another Eminem movie, a sequel, or reboot of 8 Mile.

8 Mile is streaming for free on Tubi.