Why Avengers: Endgame Actresses Complained Filming Their All-Female Scene

Almost no scene in 2019's Avengers: Endgame has been the center of more discussions than the all-female team-up during the battle against Josh Brolin's Thanos. This moment brought nearly a dozen of the MCU's biggest female heroes together to take on Thanos' army, although it's been the subject of plenty of criticism in the three years since its debut.

Although some of the commentary surrounding the scene hasn't been so positive, a number of big members of the Marvel family have shared their excitement about having seen these female heroes in action.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta said that her only complaint about the scene was that it wasn't longer, wanting to see a whole movie featuring that kind of action. Thankfully, she'll get the chance to direct a movie like that with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris reprising their MCU roles in the second Captain Marvel solo movie.

Now, one of the other big stars from the Endgame A-force sequence has opened up about her own experience teaming up with her MCU co-stars in the biggest Marvel movie to date.

Guardians Star on Endgame Female Hero Scene

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña shared her thoughts on filming the A-Force scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Saldaña knew the moment would be special, but she also remembered "the nuggets of life" that brought everybody back down to Earth in the filming process. This largely came through in the actresses "complaining about how uncomfortable [their] costumes were," toughing it out to bring that special moment to life on screen:

“Obviously, we knew it was going to be special, and we were feeling ourselves every time the Russos would say, ’Action!’ But what I can remember — and these are the nuggets of life that make me feel so human and keep me grounded — is that we were just complaining about how uncomfortable our costumes were, our makeup, our wigs, how cold the set was, how much we didn’t want to be there, how much we wanted to be there. So we were just being girls, you know? Going together and acting tough [through that] was also very special.”

Marvel Studios

She also spoke about filming for her upcoming role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, noting how "blessed and grateful" she was and noting how the movie was "a very sweet departure" for her:

Making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet experience for Zoe Saldaña, who knew going into the shoot that it would likely mark her last time playing Gamora.

“[Filming] started bitter in the beginning cause obviously you’re anticipating the end, but I’m just so happy that once again I got to work with great people,” the actress tells EW while promoting her upcoming Netflix show, From Scratch. “I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful. It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”

Female Heroes Bonding Over Filming Endgame Sequence

While this scene brought together some of the Avengers' biggest female heroes, it was the behind-the-scenes moments that Saldana remembers most of all. Getting into the costumes for Marvel movies is no easy task on top of everything else that goes into making these stories work. And it's clear that the Gamora actress was able to relate with her coworkers as they brought their best effort.

Now, as the Endgame moment is revisited following its incredible impact on the superhero genre, Saldaña is deep into preparation for arguably her biggest solo adventure in the MCU to date.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer showed Gamora in a new role as the leader of the Ravagers, which will be a new path for the hero as her 2014 Variant reunites with the family she doesn't know yet. And while Gamora may not see another moment like her team-up in Endgame again, she'll have plenty of challenges to tackle in the next major story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in theaters on May 5, 2023. Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+.