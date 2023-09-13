Marvel Studios released a description of a new scene from the events of Avengers: Endgame featuring an uncharacteristically angry moment for Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Cap was always known to be a stoic, guarded individual. He almost never let his emotions get the better of him, and all that personal struggle within the hero raged unseen within.

However, when something such as the Blip happens, that’s enough to push anyone to a breaking point. This is especially true if it feels like someone else isn't grasping the weight at all.

Captain America Momentarily Loses His Cool in Avengers: Endgame

In Marvel's new book Look Out For The Little Guy! (the same one seen in Ant-Man: Quantumania that's written by Scott Lang himself), the size-changing hero described a conversation with Chris Evans' Captain America where the iconic hero gets a little angry.

The scene in question occurs during the events of Avengers: Endgame, shortly after Scott Lang returns from the Quantum Realm and visits the Avengers Compound. Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff catch Ant-Man up to speed—some of which can be seen in the final movie.

The book, however, offered up some new moments. One of those comes at a point in the conversation when Scott calls those who were Blipped "missing people."

Chris Evans' hero quickly interjects, and, as described by the book, "[Steve's] rage uncharacteristically [gets] the better of him." Steve Rogers then makes the stakes very clear to Scott: "That maniac took out half of all life. Not just on Earth. In the universe."

This emotional moment for Evans was fleeting. It’s hard to blame him for being so angry, given how large their defeat was.

Later in the discussion, Lang reveals that Steve is also notably frustrated that Doctor Strange's Time Stone ever made its way to Thanos in the first place. At the time of this conversation, none of the heroes knew it was part of the sorcerer's plan from the start.

Endgame established that the Blip really did a number on Steve. Instead of leading the Avengers or fighting crime, Rogers went on to lead a support group for those who lost their loved ones. Being weighed down by the weight of the world hasn't done any favors for Cap. Needless to say, he spent his time trying to help others heal but never himself.

Does Chris Evans Have a Future in the MCU?

With Chris Evans taking a sabbatical from the MCU, it’s easy to wish this scene was shown in Endgame. After all, that would mean more of Steve Rogers, which most fans are already eager for.

Currently in the MCU, old man Steve, who lived a happy life in an alternate timeline with Peggy Carter, is nowhere to be seen. While his whereabouts are unknown, fans are under the impression that he's still alive somewhere.

While audiences don’t have any idea when they’ll be seeing Chris Evans’ Cap again, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has plenty of action slated in the near future. The hero is set to lead Captain America: Brave New World, which will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

However, with the current ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, audiences may expect the big event movie to be delayed.