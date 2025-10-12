I'm So Glad Avengers: Endgame Scrapped This Captain America Costume Design

A recently revealed Avengers: Endgame costume design has many fans glad it did not make the final cut of Marvel Studios' hit movie. Captain America's run in Avengers: Endgame made for one of the most impactful character arcs in MCU history, completing Steve Rogers' journey after first coming onto the scene in 2011.

Concept artist Aleksi Briclot shared new concept art of Steve Rogers' Quantum suit for the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame. This design uses much more red on the suit than the one from the final cut, which goes over Rogers' shoulders and chest plate and makes the color scheme more overbearing. Fans also see a bigger Avengers logo on the chest than what was utilized in Endgame, becoming a bit more of an eyesore.

Instagram

This take on the suit looks bulkier than the final design, largely due to the neck braces on top of the main chest plate. On the lower half, this design also does not include anything resembling a belt, where Cap and the rest of the team kept their vials of Pym Particles for the heist.

Instagram

Arguably, the strangest design choice is having Cap wear his classic helmet, complete with the white "A" on the front, with this suit. This addition makes the look feel like two costumes thrown together for a mash-up, and the blue of the helmet does not match up well with the red from the suit.

Instagram

Endgame's final version of the suit uses a mostly white design throughout, with black plating on the chest and pants and a small black Avengers logo on the upper chest area.

Marvel Studios

To many fans' relief, Marvel decided not to have Steve Rogers wear his Captain America helmet, sticking to the same Ant-Man-style helmet the rest of the team utilized in their outfits.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame is the penultimate movie in the Infinity Saga. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and more alongside Evans. The film highlights the Avengers' quest to undo Thanos' snap to wipe out half of humanity and bring the world back to where it was meant to be. Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+.

What Else Was Scrapped From Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel

Considering Endgame is still the biggest movie in MCU history (and the second-highest-grossing movie of all-time), it is no surprise that Marvel went through so many design options for different characters. Even with the movie coming to theaters with a 3-hour-2-minute runtime, plenty of material was left on the table in post-production.

Hawkeye also had a different version of his classic suit designed in pre-production, which included the purple color that has not been seen in live-action outside of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Endgame gave him the usual black combat outfit he had used in prior movies and his new Ronin look that he embraced after his family was killed.

In another conceptualized moment from Endgame's development, Marvel almost offered a tease for WandaVision, which would eventually become the first project released post-Endgame. This scene would have featured Wanda Maximoff unveiling Vision's corpse from a body bag, although this was reworked for a scene in Episode 8 of WandaVision.

Because Endgame was already the longest movie in MCU history, by a comfortable margin, it makes sense that several moments and looks were cut out by the time it hit theaters. Looking forward, fans are sure to get more images like this from upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are expected to rival Endgame's runtime when they are released.